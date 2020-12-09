Second person shot in Tuesday incident
KINGSPORT — Kingsport police have launched a homicide investigation after a shooting Tuesday night on Skyland Drive.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., patrol officers and detectives responded to the 4100 block of Skyland Drive in reference to a shooting incident.
Responding officers determined that two individuals had just been shot in the roadway, but had already been transported to an area hospital by another individual in a private vehicle just prior to police arrival.
Additional officers were already at the hospital when the two victims arrived. One victim (identity not released) remains hospitalized in critical condition. The other victim, Josephine N. Helmandollar, succumbed to her wounds and died.
The circumstances surrounding this incident remain the focus of an active investigation by the KPD’s Criminal Investigations Division. The suspect was unknown.
Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.