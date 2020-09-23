BLOUNTVILLE — Wysong Enterprises joined with state Rep. Timothy Hill for a Tuesday ceremony to rename a half-mile section of State Highway 75 near the Tri-Cities Airport as the Rodney Wysong Memorial Highway.
“Rodney Wysong was an exceptional and hardworking individual who was instrumental in the remarkable growth and success Wysong Enterprises has experienced,” said Hill, R-Blountville. “His life touched our entire community, and today’s ceremony is a small way we can honor and always remember the legacy he has left behind — both in the avionics industry, as well as the entire Northeast Tennessee region.”
Wysong grew up in and around the aviation industry by helping Wysong Enterprises, Inc., founder Steve Wysong, Rodney’s father, from the time he was a small boy.
“Seeing this part of Highway 75 named after Rodney means a lot to our family," said Steve Wysong. "Rodney traveled all over the world attending aviation trade shows with me. As a boy, he would play at the office. As a young man, he built a solid reputation in the aviation industry. He was responsible for bringing a lot of business to Northeast Tennessee. Over the years, he went from being just my son to everyone in the industry to becoming the face of the company and the customers Rodney was dealing with saw Me as just Rodney’s dad. It’s clear that Rodney’s hard work touched many lives."
Rodney Wysong fought brain cancer before he passed away on April 17, 2016.
"I want to thank Rep. Hill for making this memorial possible. Our entire family and our entire company are humbled that he took the time to recognize what Rodney meant to our family, our company, and this region," said Steve Wysong.
Since Rodney’s passing, the company has continued to grow, has added additional team members, and continues the work and customer relationships that he built.
Since the early 1970’s, Steve Wysong and his staff of professionals have worked in various niches of the aviation industry including helicopters, airliners, corporate jets, and small airplanes.
In the late 1980’s, when electronic news gathering was in its infancy, Wysong saw the need for the customization of media helicopters. As equipment became more complex, TV stations across North America returned to Wysong for their expertise in these highly technical integrations. Over the years, most of the major news events that have been seen from the air have been made possible by Wysong equipment and installations.
"In an environment where all we hear about is the bad stuff, we're in a 24/7 news cycle and it's negative, negative, negative," Hill said. "I wanted to focus on something that is good, someone that is good."