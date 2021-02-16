NASHVILLE — Gas prices are still on the rise, despite continued low demand.
Tennessee’s average gas price is $2.28, which is 5 cents more than last week, 10 cents more than a month ago and 7 cents more than a year ago, AAA reported. The national average rose to $2.51, which is 4 cents more than a week ago, 13 cents more than a month ago and 7 cents more than a year ago.
Local averages
• Johnson City ($2.28)
• Kingsport-Bristol ($2.28)
Most expensive gas prices
• Memphis ($2.32)
• Jackson ($2.30)
• Nashville ($2.30)
Least expensive gas prices
• Chattanooga ($2.22)
• Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.27)
• Cleveland ($2.27)
Current trends
Increasing pump prices have been supported by higher crude oil prices and gas demand, which grew slightly last week from 7.78 million barrels per day to 7.86 million barrels per day, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Pump prices continue to rise despite the overall sustained lower demand numbers and EIA’s latest report, which showed that total domestic gas stocks grew by 4.3 million barrels to 256.4 million barrels. Based on current trends, drivers will likely see pump prices continue to increase ahead of spring.
What about oil?
At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by 44 cents to settle at $58.24, AAA reported. Although market concern regarding crude demand pushed prices lower, crude prices increased last week, reaching the highest daily settlement price since January 2020 on Wednesday at $58.68.
The price increase occurred after EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories decreased by 6.6 million barrels to 469 million barrels, while total refinery crude utilization increased slightly from 82.3% to 83% last week.
Crude and pump prices are likely to continue to move higher as crude inventories continue to drop and utilization increases.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.