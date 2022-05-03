Unicoi County voters nominated Sheriff Michael Hensley for a new term in office in Tuesday’s Republican primary voting while selecting Patty Treadway over incumbent Mitzi Bowen for county clerk.
The results released by the Unicoi County Election Commission are as follows:
Unicoi County Commission
In the 1st District, incumbents Loren Thomas and Jamie Harris received Republican nominations, gathering 715 and 664 votes respectively. Tim Lingerfelt also received a nomination, receiving 755 votes and defeating James “Doc” Bailey, who received 398 votes, and Page Sifford, who received 320 votes. Thomas, Harris and Lingerfelt will run unopposed in the August general election.
In the 2nd District, incumbent Jason Harris received 932 votes to earn the Republican nomination. Brian Delp, who was appointed to the commission in 2021 to fill a vacancy, received 766 votes, and Wayne Edwards, who received 902 votes, also won nomination. The three candidates ran unopposed and will be unopposed again in the August general election.
In the 3rd District, incumbents Stephen Hendrix with 897 votes and John Mosley with 836 votes were nominated along with.Cody Scott, who was appointed to the commission in January to fill a vacancy. He received 883 votes on Tuesday. The three were unopposed Tuesday and face no opposition in August.
General Sessions Judge
Mitch Manuel won the GOP nomination, receiving 2,046 votes and defeating Joseph David Shults, who received 1,827 votes. Manuel will face no challenger in August.
County Clerk
Patty Treadway defeated incumbent Mitzi Bowen to win the nomination, Treadway received 2,354 votes to Bowen’s 1,579 votes.
Treadway will face no challenger in August.
Sheriff
Incumbent Michael Hensley received the Republican nomination with 2,438 votes, defeating challengers Mike Adams, who received 1,326 votes, and Robert Bryan McCurry, who received 157 votes.
Hensley will face no challenger in August.
Constable
In the 1st District, Arthur Metcalf, who was unopposed, received 1,045 complimentary votes.
In the 2nd District, Chad McKinney, who was also unopposed, picked up 1,077 votes.
In the contested 3rd District race, incumbent Timmy Lewis received the nomination with 541 votes, narrowly defeating Jay Elliot, who received 532 votes.
All three winners will be unopposed in August.
County Mayor
Incumbent Mayor Garland Evely ran unopposed and received 3,287 votes. Evely will face independent Bralen Diamond in the August general election.
Trustee
Current Trustee Katie Howell Bennett ran unopposed and received 3,256 votes. She also will be unopposed in August.
Register of Deeds
Incumbent Debbie Tittle ran unopposed and recieved 3,479 votes and will be unopposed in August.
Road Superintendent
Terry Haynes, who was unopposed, received 3,339 votes. He will face no opposition in August.
Circuit Court Clerk
Incumbent Darren Shelton was unopposed and received 3,266 complimentary votes. He will be uncontested in August.
According to the Election Commission, of the county’s 11,293 registered voters, 35.47% voted in the primary with 2,348 participating in early voting, 52 voting absentee and 1,606 voting on Tuesday.