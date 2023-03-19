Planning ahead and understanding what you need as you plan your trip is more important than ever.

Looking to strike gold and reserve a campsite at a popular area this peak season? Demand for popular campsites remains high, but with an alternate plan in mind, you may strike it rich with an unexpected off-the-beaten-path gem. Keep in mind, many locations that were first-come, first-served may now require advanced reservations. This may include high-demand recreation sites at forests, parks, and refuges, and for activities when smaller groups are desired.

