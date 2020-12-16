For the last 10 months, it’s been inadvisable to fill auditoriums and other public venues, causing a heavy burden on the performing arts.
That’s why the newly completed James C. and Mary B. Martin Center for the Arts at East Tennessee State University is essentially a classroom building at this point. The long dream of having such a first-rate venue in Johnson City has been realized, only to have its potential delayed as the novel coronavirus surges in Northeast Tennessee.
The pandemic already forced one of the region’s most popular music venues, the Willow Tree Coffeehouse and Music Room, out of business.
And it’s not just the venues that are suffering.
As Staff Writer Brandon Paykamian reported in Tuesday’s edition, the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra needs help.
The orchestra had hoped to make a return in the spring of 2021 after its 50th anniversary year was cut short last spring amid a slew of public event cancellations. In July, the orchestra announced plans to begin its spring season with small concerts in February or March, but those plans have again been canceled as COVID-19 rages out of control.
“Our most important aspect is ticket sales and donations,” JCSO Director Robert Seebacher told Paykamian, “and without ticket sales and donations, we simply can’t exist, so we really encourage folks that, if you have that year-end capacity to donate, please do.”
We suspect that other musical groups, dance schools and companies and other performing arts organizations are in similar straights.
If you are a lover of live performance, please do you part to support those who entertain and inspire you.
For more information on how to support the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, visit its website at www.jcsymphony.com.