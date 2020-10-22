I had an ah-hah moment the other day.
I have long understood, intellectually, why many women object to being called “honey” by anyone who is not their partner or their husband or their parent, especially if the person who is “honey-ing” them is an older white man.
I thought I got it. Well, I got it.
I was “honey-ed” by a person I never met and only speak with on a monthly phone call. It was unnerving. “Why am I annoyed?” I thought. It’s only a phone call.
I have a blood pressure cuff that connects via Bluetooth to my cell phone. I take readings with it and upload them to my cell phone, which contacts my cardiologist. They monitor my heart health from afar and consult with me once a month. Great technology, right? I think so.
So last Friday, I get a call from a familiar voice. It’s her again. The woman who calls me once a month to review my blood pressure history. At first, many months ago, she was all numbers, straight as an arrow. Over time, she has become more familiar.
Overly-friendly, she drips sugar as she chats me up. “How are you, honey?” she asks.
Bristling, I say, “Doin’ fine, honey. How ’bout you?”
She says my blood pressure average over the last month is about 120-something over 80-something, and that is good. I get an “Attaboy” from her.
Being good physicians, the folks who monitor my blood pressure are also interested in other aspects of my health, like my Type-2 diabetes. She asks me about my blood sugar, which is typically between 90 and 110 when I wake.
I report that my blood sugar is as always; sometimes I get an extraordinarily low reading, like 72 or an inordinately high one, like 150. As a matter of fact, I tell her, that just this morning I had a high reading of 140, on account of I had a pizza the night before.
“Wow,” she says. Then she took a beat and asked, “Do you like pineapple on your pizza?”
“Absolutely not,” I reply. “Sausage, olives, mushrooms, onion and green peppers. And double cheese. Just the way my Italian aunt made it. That’s it.”
I don’t have an Italian aunt. I added that factoid for emphasis, hoping that it would end the conversation.
But, no.
She is incredulous that I don’t care for pineapple on pizza. She gently berates me for not liking pineapple on pizza and says, “Well, honey, you have a lot to learn.”
It wasn’t her berating me for disliking pineapple pizza that made my skin crawl. It was the familiarity she assumed.
I have been “honey-ed” before. When I lived in Savannah, my neighbor called me honey. A wonderful black woman, she took this white boy to school when I reported to her that I didn’t like collard greens. “How did you cook them?” she asked.
“I just boiled the hell out of them,” I replied.
“Well, Honey,” she said, with a smile. “Ya gotta leave a little hell in them.” I now fix collards with bacon drippings, onion, garlic and hot peppers. And cook only until they are crisp-tender. There’s hell in the greens I cook today.
I know it’s a cultural and a regional thing, like “Yes, ma’am.” But “Yes, ma’am.” is respectful, and rarely can be construed differently. It is not like “Honey,” which can be interpreted as a condescending term of endearment, especially when the “honey-er” is older than the “honey-ed.”
I understand that her expression is common in Southern culture, but I believe it ought to vanish from one’s vocabulary when one is in a professional situation, like the legal profession, or medicine or academia.
The receptionist in my physician’s office doesn’t call me “Honey.” The nurse doesn’t call me “Honey.” My physician doesn’t call me “Honey.” Nor the X-Ray tech, my massage therapist, my attorney or my accountant.
I am occasionally “honey-ed” at Kroger and at the dry cleaning store, and that doesn’t bother me. I have never taken an Uber or a Lyft ride, but if I did, and if the driver called me “Honey,” I’d say, “Stop here. That’s far enough.”
The woman who called me, I could not pick out of lineup. I am not even sure she is a health-care professional, although she represents that profession to me. With the Internet so well-developed, she could be a single mother with three children living in Saginaw. Or Sarasota.
I never met her, nor expect to. After this episode, I will not forget what she said nor her voice from now on. I don’t feel diminished. I think my self-respect is too well-developed to allow this brief conversation do that. Also, as a hetero- normative male white dude, I have enough ego to get me through this.
But.
I am sure that many women have encountered this same situation a thousand times more than I have. This was my first, and only, experience with hegemony when I was the dominated person.
And I didn’t much like it.
Nonetheless, here, in Johnson City, if the checkout clerk at Kroger calls me, “Honey,” I will say, “Thank you.” and move on. I understand now that it’s all a matter of context.