SURGOINSVILLE — A multi-jurisdictional water rescue team recovered a drowning victim from Big Creek on Sunday evening. According to authorities, the victim had attempted to drive through a flooded Hawkins County road.
Around 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Hawkins County rescuers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle in the water off Housewright Hollow Road near the Stanley Valley Road intersection north of Surgoinsville.
The vehicle reportedly was swept away into Big Creek floodwaters near the Hickman Hollow Road intersection, where the roadway was flooded as a result of heavy rain Saturday and Sunday.
The victim, whose name wasn’t released as of Sunday evening, was recovered from Big Creek around 7 p.m. about a quarter-mile downstream from where the vehicle entered the water and about 20 feet from the vehicle.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad Lt. Corey Young told the Times News that the initial rescuers who arrived on the scene couldn’t see inside the vehicle due to it being submerged.
“As they attempted to get a better look, a nearby resident who apparently heard about the incident on his scanner, went down and looked at his property along the creek and observed the victim in the water,” Young said. “We shifted our crew to that area where the victim was located and determined that this was going to be a recovery operation. We got information from (the victim’s) family that the victim was traveling alone.”
Young said the HCRS then activated its multi-jurisdictional rope rescue team with members from the Goshen Valley and Carters Valley VFDs and the Hawkins and Hancock county rescue squads.
Seven members of the rope team entered the water and recovered the victim around 7 p.m.
The incident is under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which hadn’t released its report as of Sunday evening.
There was heavy rain and flooding that caused problems across the region Saturday and Sunday.
Water rescue teams from the Kingsport Fire Department evacuated four families from Honeycutt Apartments early Sunday morning, the KFD reported. The Red Cross placed two of the families at hotels and the apartment owner assisted the other two families. A total of 12 people were displaced. The first floor of the apartment had nearly waist-deep water, the KFD said, but no injuries were reported.
At 9:24 a.m. Sunday, the Kingsport Police Department reported a roadway closure in the area of Reservoir Road and Willowbrook Trce in Kingsport. Big Elm Road was also closed at the city limit early Sunday due to the high waters. Motorists are urged to consider alternate routes.
Hawkins County Schools will be closed on Monday. "Due to flooded roads, debris and run-off potential through this evening and into tomorrow morning, Hawkins County Schools will be closed Monday, March 29. Roads will be inspected on Monday to determine operation status for Tuesday, March 30," the school system announced through its social media channels.