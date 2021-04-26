MOUNT CARMEL — A Hawkins County man who had been wanted on a sealed grand jury murder indictment in connection with the December death of his girlfriend's 5-month-old child turned himself in Friday at the Hawkins County Jail.
Dominic Michael Antonio Liberto, 24 of Mount Carmel, was named in an April 19 Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
The indictment alleges that on Dec. 6, 2020 Liberto committed aggravated child abuse by knowingly, other than accidental means, treating Aspen Reese Shepherd in such a manner as to inflict serious bodily injury to the child which ultimately caused the child’s death.
The indictment further alleges that Liberto knowingly neglected Shepherd so as to adversely affect Aspen’s health and welfare, resulting in serious bodily injury to the child which ultimately caused the child’s death.
Aspen was born on July 20,2020.
Blake Stallard, who is a engaged to Aspen's aunt, told the Times News Monday he lived across the street from Liberto and the child's mother in Mount Carmel when the alleged murder occurred.
Liberto and Aspen's mother lived together at the time of Aspen's death, and they had been together for about a year, but Liberto isn't Aspen's biological father, Stallard said.
“He was the only one left along with him that morning,” Stallard said. “The mother of the child had went to work, and he was the only one there with the baby, and something happened. Instead of him calling the police and the ambulance first, he tried to take the child to a different location, and then called the ambulance.”
Stallard added, “The child had previous skull fractures, and skull fractures from what had just happened."
The case was investigated by Mount Carmel Police Department Detective Cody Bussell.
Third Judicial District Attorney Dan Armstrong told the Times News no other information about this case will be released at this time.
Liberto was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $250,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment in Criminal Court on Friday.