CHURCH HILL — Bill Killen, 82, has always had a fascination with fire trucks and firefighting, but he never thought it would carry him through a 67-year fire service career, including time at the Kennedy Space Center.
Killen grew up in Potomac Heights, Maryland, where his love of firefighting began. He joined the local volunteer fire department in March 1956.
“I went to a lot of fires, motor vehicle accidents, drownings, automobile wrecks with the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department, and in the summer of 1956, I got my first-ever award,” Killen said.
In 1960, Killen was hired as a firefighter trainee at the Naval Propellant Plant in Indian Head, Maryland.
He received extensive training from the Navy to be able to work as a civilian firefighter, and over the next five years, he went to several fires dealing with explosives. Then in May 1965, Killen received a job opportunity that provided him with once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
While visiting family in Florida, Killen connected with an old friend who was one of the core engineers in charge of construction at the Kennedy Space Center.
“So, I drove about an hour to the space center, went in and sat down with the fire chief and talked for about 15-20 minutes,” Killen said. “Then he opened his drawer and pulled out a paper and wrote ‘July 19’ and handed me an application right then and there. In that 20-minute period, he decided to hire me on the spot, and I was really surprised.”
Killen was hired during the construction of the space center, which was 50% complete when he joined. As a member of the Kennedy Space Center Fire Department, Killen was also involved with the standby fire protection of the mobile transporter, which carried rockets to the launch pad.
“There were a lot of opportunities to interact with the astronauts, particularly when they were preparing for a mission because they had to take some firefighting training just as much as the rest of the workforce at the Kennedy Space Center,” Killen said.
During that time period, Killen observed many of the Gemini missions.
Formation of the rescue team
On Jan. 27, 1967, tragedy struck at the Kennedy Space Center when the Apollo 1 mission, which launched at Cape Kennedy, was aborted due to a fire that killed three astronauts.
“I was on duty when it happened, and I also knew (astronaut) Gus Grissom,” Killen said. “I went fishing with him.”
One big change that took place after the fire was to reconfigure the hatch on the command module. The hatch on Apollo 1 had 16 independent locking mechanisms, and to remove the hatch, each had to be unlocked individually.
Another change that came about after the failed Apollo 1 mission was the formation of the astronaut rescue team in 1968.
Out of 120 volunteers, nine members of the Kennedy Space Center Fire Department were selected as members of the astronaut rescue team, including Killen.
The blast danger zone of the Saturn V rocket was 7,000 feet, but the astronaut rescue team, along with four Department of Defense medics, was stationed approximately 1,500 to 1,600 feet away in M113 armored personnel carriers.
“The interesting thing that I remember about the Apollo 8 mission, besides the excitement of being close to the rocket, was the fact that the vibration was so great that the armored personnel carrier literally just bounced and moved about 2 feet,” Killen said.
Three members of the rescue team acted as drivers, and the remaining six members were to rescue astronauts. Each member of the team was trained to be able to do any job.
The team was trained to remove the three astronauts in one minute.
“It was exciting to be (directly) involved with the manned mission to the moon,” Killen said. “I had a lot of fun with it. I really enjoyed it.”
Another one of the nine men chosen to serve at the start of the astronaut rescue team was Gerald “Tadpole” Driskell, who worked at the Kennedy Space Center for more than 30 years.
Driskell said Killen was hired young, which made him eager to impress.
“He was learning as much as he could as quickly as he could,” Driskell said. “So he could impress everybody.”
Driskell said Killen was always learning new things to improve the fire departments where he worked.
“I tell you what now (Bill has) gone over and beyond what the normal person would do to educate and get the schooling, get all the pertinent information,” Driskell said. “Any fire department he went to, he went there loaded with information, and that always impressed me about him. Overall, he was a great guy, but don’t get in his way if he had to go learn something and get an education because he was gonna get it.”
In addition to working as a member of the astronaut rescue team, Killen acted as an astronaut escort for several missions. That involved a rescuer staying with the astronaut until he reached the launch pad, a suggestion made by Killen.
“During the process, I made a suggestion to the fire chief that since the astronauts required an escort from the suit room to the van, why aren’t we staying with them all the way to the launch pad if they require that kind of coverage?” Killen said. “As a result of that, I got a $10 award for the suggestion, and that was a pretty nice award in 1972.”
Killen acted as an escort for the Apollo 11 mission and said he enjoyed being a part of such a historic moment.
“I take a great deal of pride in knowing that I had an opportunity to be part of a very important historical event that very few people get the opportunity to do,” he said. “There were so many people that all earned and deserve the recognition and respect for their contributions to making this happen.”
Killen said his favorite part about being on the astronaut rescue team was getting to learn about the different components of the rocket.
During his time at the Kennedy Space Center, Killen met several well-known people, including Neil Armstrong, Jimmy Stewart, Jules Bergman, President Lyndon Johnson, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, President Richard Nixon, Vice President Spiro Agnew and Sen. Ted Kennedy.
“I enjoyed being a member of the astronaut rescue team,” Killen said. “Yeah, there’s the exposure, and I had several aunts call up and say, ‘Hey, I saw you on television with the astronauts.’ So that was a nice part of the duty, but I enjoyed being a part of the rescue team because we knew we had a very difficult and serious mission, and we were prepared to do it and ready to carry it out. So I’m really proud of the fact that I’ve had the opportunity to be part of that team.”
During Killen’s time at the space center, a total of 45 men served on the astronaut rescue team.
Lee Starrick, who served from 1968 until the early 2000s, said Killen tried to make a difference wherever he worked.
“I think one of the things is that (Bill) always tried to make the department that he was at better — you know, better equipment, better people, (just) better everything,” Starrick said.
In the summer of 1974, Killen left the space center after being laid off.
“I decided to leave the Kennedy Space Center about four months before I left,” he said. “With the launch of Skylab 3 crew in February of 1974, the mission of the astronaut rescue team was over. That was the last manned mission that NASA had planned. So I was laid off as a rescue man and went to driver operator and stayed driver operator on paper for two days. Then I was reduced in rank to a firefighter. So they laid off that many people.”
In September 1974, Killen became the fire chief of the Lake Barton Fire Control District in Orange County, Florida.
In 2019, Killen published “The History of the Apollo and Skylab Astronaut Rescue Team.”
While being a member of the astronaut rescue team was a significant moment in Killen’s fire service career, it was not the end of his journey. Killen went on to work with the US Navy.