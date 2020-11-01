My wife and I had a plan about when we would vote in this year’s election. We decided to vote early at the Princeton Arts Center. Hoping that the line would be short, we drove by the facility for early voting on multiple days prior to picking the day, just to see the length of the line. It was very, very long.
Saturday (9 until noon) was probably the worst day because most people who work a normal workday, have only this day to vote early. You should have a plan.
We decided to vote early Monday morning and arrived prior to 8:30 in the morning and the line was already running down the parking lot. Fortunately, most everyone was wearing a mask and we were outside in fresh air social distancing.
The line behind us continued to grow and prior to the door opening, the long line was down the parking lot and wrapped around into the very busy street all the way back to where we were in line in the parking lot. The line was dangerous for those standing in the busy street.
Voters standing in line and those going to the end of the line had comments about the facility and the availability of parking. All of the comments about the facility and the parking were negative. It is absolutely the worst place to be used for voting.
The door opened and we began to move toward the entrance. The entrance and exit door are the same. Any facility chosen as a voting place should have a separate entrance and exit. Did the fire marshal approve the facility prior to early voting?
Slowly but surely we made our way into the facility. Immediately, we were doing something none of us should be doing. We were in a facility, no windows, no air circulation, dimly lit and only a Plexiglas barrier between the poll worker and the voter. We were all at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Poll workers and voters who wore a mask lowered their risk by wearing a mask. Common sense.
We were prepared with our ID and voter registration card ready when it was our turn. We also brought our own pen to sign the forms. Some would say we were overcautious. A lot of voters used the same technique. None of us desire to have this deadly virus.
COVID-19 is a killer. Period. More than 224,000 have already died. Those not wearing a mask and social distancing are putting themselves, their family members and friends at a greater risk of getting this virus. It does not take a brilliant mind to figure this out, but it does take a mind that has concerns for those whom you come in contact with whether they are people you know or do not know.
Want to get back to normal? Simple. Wear a mask and practice social distancing and COVID-19 will begin to disappear. Now you know why it has not disappeared. Too many people are not wearing a mask or social distancing. Locally, the numbers of infections are growing daily. Having one person die from this virus is one too many. Droplets cannot spread long distances with a mask on your face. That is not a political statement. It is a fact.
We knew some of the poll workers and were glad to see them volunteering. We were confident that we were in good hands because poll workers did take extra precautions to protect themselves and others. All voters owe a debt of gratitude to all poll workers who made it possible during a pandemic for us to cast our vote early.
What we learned from this experience should help those who serve on the Election Commission. First, the Princeton Arts Center is the absolute worst place for early or regular voting to take place. Out of all the places available in Johnson City, you would think those in charge could find a better location, better facility and a better parking lot. It is time to leave the Princeton Arts Center forever.
Second, there appeared to be no plan to accommodate any handicapped voter. Getting to and from the Princeton Arts Center can be dangerous for an elderly or handicapped person. Having a couple of handicapped parking spaces is not an accommodation. This shows a lack of good planning.
All handicapped and elderly voters can vote by mail, however, I know some like to vote in person. Any time a person exercises their right to vote is good. Take the time to make appropriate accommodations for the elderly and handicapped voters. Have a facility and personnel specifically to accommodate elderly and handicapped voters. It is not that difficult to provide some special accommodations for those in need.
Third, the time allotted for early voting appears to suppress voting. Opening at 9 and closing at 5 sends a message to those who work normally 8 to 5 that your vote doesn’t matter. Those who work during a normal workday can never vote early except on an abbreviated Saturday.
Most probably would not qualify for voting by mail. That suppresses the vote of those who cannot fit the schedule designed by the Washington County Election Commission. If the Election Commission has limited funds to pay poll workers, ask the Washington County Commission for more funding to accommodate all voters.
The state of Tennessee needs to change how citizens vote by doing a better job of funding, doubling the early voting period, lengthening the voting day, and accommodating all voters either in person or by mail.
Early voting should be available from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening and the allotted days currently for early voting needs to double prior to election day. That may mean we need to have more poll workers who work a shorter work day.
We need to encourage people to exercise their right to vote, not suppress their right to vote. The old way no longer works and we need to move into the age in which we all now live. For those who have not yet voted, you should have a plan.
Ed McKinney of Johnson City is a retired business educator.