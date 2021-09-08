U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, announced she will host the first-ever Military Service Academy Day on Sept. 18. The event is for students and parents who would like to learn about the educational opportunities available at the United States service academies.
“I’m thrilled to announce this excellent and informative event for students interested in pursuing a collegiate military education at our nation’s elite military academies and college ROTC programs,” Harshbarger said.
“Our United States armed forces are at the heart of our nation. I’m excited to have the opportunity to share these programs with the future generations of Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District.”
The event will be held at Walters State Community College, 500 S. Davy Crockett Parkway, Morristown. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the event will run until approximately 11:30 a.m.
The Air Force Academy,Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Naval Academy and West Point will be represented.
RSVPs are required for attendance. To reserve your seat and to receive updates, please confirm attendance with Angie Jarnagin at [email protected].
This presentation will be helpful to freshmen, sophomores and juniors as they plan their future academic course selections and extracurricular activities. Current seniors who have applied for admission to the academies will get a chance to speak with cadets and midshipmen about the programs to which they are interested in.
For more information, call Harshbarger’s Morristown office at 423-254-1400.