Happy Valley High School

Happy Valley High School graduate Jackson Taylor (second from right) with Tennessee Tech President Phil Oldham (right), Board of Trustees Chair Trudy Harper (left), and fellow National Merit Finalist Emma Fontenot (second from left).

 Tennessee Tech University

COOKEVILLE — Happy Valley High School graduate Jackson Taylor is one of four National Merit Finalists attending Tennessee Tech University as part of its large 2022 - 2023 freshman class. Taylor was recently recognized by the university's Board of Trustees at their quarterly meeting.

“We are honored to have four National Merit Finalists as members of our freshmen class this year,” Board of Trustees Chair, Trudy Harper, said. “Being named a National Merit Finalist is one the highest academic honors a high school senior can receive.”

