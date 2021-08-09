KINGSPORT — You could say creating and operating the multimillion dollar Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co. required a lot of hands. And now, that work will be remembered with a large stainless-steel hand placed at the Eastman headquarters on Wilcox Drive.
Eastman unveiled the statue celebrating its centennial on Monday. The sculpture, known as “The Old Hand,” depicts a hand manipulating a methanol molecule. It’s also a term to describe someone with a lot of know-how or experience. Eastman officials said the hand honors those who built and continue to shape the chemical company’s legacy.
“A company is nothing without its people, and the centennial sculpture honors the thousands of people who have built our company over the past 101 years,” said Mark Costa, Eastman’s board chairman and CEO, in a release from the company. “To have a sculpture like this, which was conceived, designed, built and fabricated by our people as a gift to future generations, is a testament to the character of our employees.”
Last year marked 100 years of the global chemical company located in Kingsport. Due to the pandemic, Eastman’s centennial celebration will continue in 2021, including the unveiling of the sculptures. Multiple team members at Eastman’s Big Shop designed and built The Old Hand along with a smaller sculpture of an acetic acid molecule.
“I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the Big Shop who designed and created our centennial sculpture,” said Mark Cox, Eastman’s chief manufacturing and engineering officer, in a release. “It’s a masterpiece that shows off the skills and talents of our people. I look forward to seeing it every day as I enter the corporate office here in Kingsport.”
Some of the team members include Jason Clouse (the artist and a maintenance planner and estimator), Josh Harris (metal fabricator), Casey Shell (metal fabricator apprentice), Richard Beck (structural engineer), Brandon Tipton (planner-programmer) and Andy Cutshall (structural designer).
“I wanted this sculpture to represent the 100 years of people that it took to make Eastman the company that it is,” Clouse said in a video for the sculpture unveiling. “The hand represents the people and the molecule represents their crafts and responsibilities.”
The Old Hand is 23 feet tall, 9 feet wide, 25 and a half inches long. The hand extends 15 feet. The hand/arm consists of 300 plates welded together. The methanol molecule consists of 192 individual plates. The total weight of the hand and molecule is more than 6,000 pounds.
Eastman chose the methanol molecule statue design due to Eastman’s beginnings distilling methanol from wood pulp. According to officials, methanolysis will play a significant role in the company’s future as Eastman builds “one of the world’s largest plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facilities in Kingsport using methanolysis technology.” Acetic acid also continues to be critical to the production of several products manufactured at the Kingsport site, and was selected as the small sculpture molecule.
Eastman was founded in 1920 after Eastman Kodak founder George Eastman decided to create an independent supply of chemicals for his photographic processes following World War I. Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items used every day. Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.