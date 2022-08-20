KINGSPORT — From Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty’s perspective, the federal government could use some Volunteer State economic success.

“I think our people, our strength and our hospitality have made Tennessee a wonderful place to build and create jobs and living,” Hagerty said, “but it wasn’t always like this. It’s precious and we’ve got to do everything we can to preserve it. What’s happening at the national level is a lot different than what’s happening in Tennessee.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video