KINGSPORT — From Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty’s perspective, the federal government could use some Volunteer State economic success.
“I think our people, our strength and our hospitality have made Tennessee a wonderful place to build and create jobs and living,” Hagerty said, “but it wasn’t always like this. It’s precious and we’ve got to do everything we can to preserve it. What’s happening at the national level is a lot different than what’s happening in Tennessee.”
On Friday morning, Hagerty kicked off his annual economic development tour at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center, where he voiced his concerns about the economic challenges the U.S. currently faces.
Among those concerns is America’s dwindling faith in institutions such as the Department of Justice, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, he said.
“Something that absolutely crushes me is the fact that Americans are losing confidence in some of the important institutions here,” Hagerty said.
Hagerty said the Federal Bureau of Investigation should be added to that list following the raid on President Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida.
“We have crime at rates we’ve never seen before in America, and they decide it’s appropriate to go raid a former president’s house for documents that might need to belong to the National Archives? They raided a sitting president,” Hagerty said. “It crushes America’s institutions when we see things like this. They’re not explained and people are very worried.”
Hagerty also cited the “border collapse” following the beginning of the Biden administration as a top concern in the U.S.
The number of undocumented immigrant crossings at the U.S. southern border reached a new high in May of this year with 241,166 enforcement encounters, topping March and April’s previous high of more than 220,000, according to data from the U.S Customs and Border Protection. The 2022 CBP total has already surpassed the total for 2021 with more than 1.9 million enforcement encounters at the border.
“We saw our southern border completely collapse,” Hagerty said. “There have been over 100,000 deaths from fentanyl and over 2-3,000 deaths right here in Tennessee. … It’s a disaster down there. This is a national security crisis of epic proportions. ...
Other concerns are on the horizon, Hagerty said.
The current administration recently signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which is designed to lower prescription drug costs, health care costs and energy costs, according to the White House website. The bill enacts $369 billion for climate and energy policies, $69 billion to extend the Affordable Care Act and $80 billion to hire more Internal Revenue Service agents.
“The IRS leaked elite information to an outfit called ProPublica to target conservative individuals to put their tax returns into the public domain for political gain. Three times I’ve asked (U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen) who is responsible and how they’ve been held accountable — no answers. Now they want to give the IRS the power to hire over 80,000 new agents to come after you know who.”
There is good news, however, Hagerty said.
The senator spoke on part of the CHIPS Act (which stands for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America) that will bring more semiconductor chip manufacturing to the U.S. and was signed by President Biden last week.
Semiconductor chips are electric circuits that are found in smartphones, automobiles, laptops, refrigerators, medical equipment and more. America has seen a shortage of such chips with few manufactured here, Hagerty said.
The obstacle, he said, is the permit process in the U.S. The senator said he proposed a bill that would reduce the process from 5-6 years to 18 months.
“By the time you’ve got a plant permitted here in America, they’re onto the third generation in another country,” Hagerty said. “America is now going to be competitive again in semiconductor chip manufacturing. That makes us competitive as a nation.”
Next, he hopes to see Republicans take both houses of Congress, he said.
“We need to win the Senate,” Hagerty said. “I think we’ll win the House. If you think about what’s happening, Biden’s approval ratings are in the tank. You’ve got an economy that’s seen some of the worst times it’s ever seen since the Great Depression. I’m confident in November we’re going to see a different result from what we’ve got right now.”
The senator said he also hopes the Biden administration also enacts a change this fall.
“I hope the White House takes the message that we will send in November and fires all of these Cabinet members and gets rid of these staffers pushing for this radical ideology that makes America weaker. I hope the White House wakes up to the fact that we need to be strong again.”