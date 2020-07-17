OK folks, let’s settle this nonsensical comparison once and for all.
The 2009 H1N1 influenza outbreak was nowhere near the threat the novel coronavirus is to the world’s health.
While we cannot dismiss that pandemic’s deadly impact, we must keep it in proper perspective.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there were 60.8 million cases and 274,304 hospitalizations between April 2009 and April 2010.
Since the first known COVID-19 cases were identified in the U.S. in late January, the U.S. has documented about 3.5 million cases, the vast majority of which have occurred in the last two months. This week, the U.S. began averaging 60,000 new cases per day. Florida alone is averaging more than 10,000. Locally, Northeast Tennessee’s new cases grew by 57% over last week’s new cases — 58.5% in Washington County and 74.1% in Sullivan County.
So while COVID-19’s spread has not yet reached the levels of H1N1 in 2009, the increase in daily infections does not bode well. We must also remember that none of the preventive measures in place with COVID-19 were in widespread practice in 2009.
Now let’s get down to brass tacks.
The CDC estimated the 2009 H1N1 caused about 12,500 deaths. As of Wednesday, the U.S. had recorded about 138,000 deaths from COVID-19.
So unless you’re prone to conspiracy theories or get your data from a tinfoil hat, that contrast should be all you need to know.
Thankfully, despite the recent increase in cases, the number of new fatalities is a fraction of its peak in mid-April at more than 16,000 in a week. Perhaps the medical community has a better grip preventing deaths, but the sheer volume of cases certainly is taxing. Locally, Ballad Health’s increase in hospitalizations confirms that.
People seemingly tend to follow either politically strategic positions or widespread scientific consensus about COVID-19 — we prefer the latter — when evaluating the level of this crisis. That’s why we continue to see unconscionable behavior from the anti-maskers out there.
It’s also why people tend to rely on misinformation backing up their world view, such as the H1N1 defense.
It’s no defense at all. Put it to bed.