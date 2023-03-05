Eastman Credit Union is leveraging technology, expanding locations and providing extraordinary experiences to serve members better.

“We’re always serving, whether at a branch, online or by phone. We offer members an experience that exceeds expectations. Members love that we make them our top priority, and we are committed to the service we provide them,” said Kelly Price, ECU’s president and CEO.

