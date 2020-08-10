Kingsport police classifying case as closed, inactive for now
KINGSPORT — Six months after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly groped at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner, police have had no luck in identifying the suspect.
According to the Kingsport Police Department, the teenage contract employee was putting away chairs around midnight on Feb. 7 — the night of the dinner — when an unknown man approached her from behind, reached over her with both hands, grabbed her breasts and walked away.
Although more than 1,700 people attended the dinner that evening, police say only a small number of guests remained in the convention center area at the time of the alleged incident. It was, however, witnessed by at least two people, one of whom spoke to the girl as he passed by and apologized to her on behalf of the suspect.
Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD, said the incident has been under constant investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division since it was first reported.
“Detectives have thoroughly investigated this case and diligently followed up on all leads. However, as of this time, they have unfortunately been unable to determine the identity of the suspect in question,” Patton said. “As such, this case has, at least for now, been classified as closed and inactive, although it is certainly subject to being reopened at any time, should any new investigative leads develop.”
The suspect was described as a white male adult, possibly in his 50s, approximately 5-foot-5 and weighing roughly 175 pounds, with a thin build and gray hair. He was wearing a dark suit with a white shirt but no tie.
Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, said he hopes the authorities catch the man and hold him accountable.
“Simply stated, we want to know who did it and hold them accountable. Anything we could do to help the police department find out who it was, we’re willing to do it,” Burdine said.
Anyone who has any information that might help identify the suspect or otherwise assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.