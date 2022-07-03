A few hours before the scheduled fireworks in Johnson City, the Greeneville Flyboys and Johnson City Doughboys were recording a few blasts of their own.
Brock Daniels and Beau Ankeney hit home runs in the first two innings, and Greeneville went on to outslug the Doughboys 12-7 Sunday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
On the same night the city was putting on its fireworks display with a big crowd around Freedom Hall, the Doughboys also shot off a fireworks show after the game.
During the game, the Doughboys belted four home runs while Greeneville had three. All of Johnson City’s homers were of the solo variety.
The Flyboys never trailed even though Johnson City climbed within a run on two separate occasions. David Bishop’s three-run homer in the eighth inning broke the game open for Greeneville.
Daniels’ home run, a two-run shot, was a line drive over the right field wall in the first inning. Ankeney’s shot went out to right-center. Both homers came off of Doughboys starter Conor Steinbaugh, who worked two innings and allowed just the three runs scored on the two homers.
Johnson City got a home run of its own in the third when Kyle Harbison’s solo shot cut the Flyboys’ lead to 5-2. Harbison added another solo shot in the seventh inning, becoming the first Doughboys player all season to have two home runs in one game.
Harbison, the Doughboys’ catcher, also threw out a pair of would-be base stealers and went 3 for 5.
Former Science Hill High School standout Caleb Marmo gave the home fans some excitement in the sixth inning with an inside-the-park home run. Marmo launched a moonshot to center field and Greeneville’s Myles Smith lost sight of the ball, allowing Marmo to round the bases and score with his first home run of the season.
That cut the Flyboys’ lead to 6-5. Marmo also had an RBI single in the second inning.
A three-run seventh — keyed by a two-run double from Cameron LaLiberte — put Greeneville up 9-5.
Roberto Pena hit his homer for the Doughboys in the ninth.
For Greeneville, Daniels was 4 for 5 for and Bishop was 3 for 6. They each scored three times.
The two teams will play again Monday at Greeneville before the league takes a couple of days off.