BLOUNTVILLE — A Sullivan County grand jury determined Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office personnel were justified and did not use excessive force during an exchange of gunfire with Alan Coulter last month.
Grand jurors also concluded Coulter committed suicide inside his cell at the Sullivan County Jail and that jail guards could not have prevented it or acted any faster to get help for Coulter.
Both incidents were investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Last week, TBI agents testified to the grand jury, which also reviewed tapes of Coulter speaking with investigators after his arrest, video tapes from inside the jail and photographs of Coulter’s body.
The office of Second Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus announced the grand jury’s decisions in a press release Monday afternoon that included the following excerpts from the grand jury’s report. The full report will be released at the end of this grand jury’s term on Feb. 28.
COULTER’S ARREST
• On Jan. 21 at approximately 12:45 a.m., SCSO patrol noticed a vehicle with a taillight out and speeding on Riley Hollow Road in Bluff City.
• Officers initiated blue lights and pursued the evading suspect, ending at a private property that had several outbuildings.
• Officers announced their presence several times as they searched the outbuildings, finding Coulter in the last building, sitting on a stool with his gun at the ready.
• Coulter fired first, striking an officer in the left thigh, breaking his femur and continuing through his leg to cause additional damage.
• Officers returned fire and the injured officer was pulled away from the structure by his patrol partner.
• Shots were exchanged while officers awaited SWAT to arrive. SWAT negotiated with Coulter to no avail.
• They exchanged rounds and eventually gassed the building, attempting to cause Coulter to exit.
• Coulter emerged at approximately 9 a.m. with a semi-automatic handgun, was taken into custody and transported to the Sullivan County Jail.
• During a taped interview, Coulter admitted to shooting first and stated that officers had every right to fire at him.
• He corroborated all the details the officers gave in their reports and was relieved to hear that he hadn’t killed the officer.
• Staubus contacted the TBI, as per protocol, and Agent Emily Doran was assigned to the case.
• Doran thoroughly investigated the scene, reviewed Coulter’s statement, watched video footage obtained at the booking and spoke with officers involved in the case.
• Based on exhibits, video footage and testimony, the grand jury determined: that having been fired upon first, returning fire was justified; no excessive force was used by the SCSO officers; and no further action is required.
COULTER’S DEATH
• Coulter was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on Jan. 21 at approximately 10 a.m.
• After having signed the booking questionnaire stating he was not suicidal, the suspect was placed in a cell with two other inmates.
• During the 80 hours the inmate was incarcerated, over 185 cell checks were conducted, which is double the amount mandated.
• At approximately 6:27 p.m. on Jan. 24, a jail recording showed Coulter placing his covers over his body and head, sitting next to the wall.
• Coulter was mostly covered but can be seen tying a thin piece of fabric ripped from the inside of jail laundry baskets around a handicap rail.
• Although not visible by camera, it can be concluded he then placed the fabric around his neck in order to hang himself.
• After several minutes, his body was seen jerking and his face appeared blue and purple.
• At 6:43 p.m., his cellmates awakened and, clearly distraught, one covered the camera in order to alert the guards while the other began banging on the door attempting to get help.
• There was a full response from guards, including medical personnel, within one minute of the cellmates’ alert.
• Coulter was transferred to the hospital, where he was put on life support. Family members had him removed from life support after he was shown to be brain dead.
• Staubus contacted TBI to investigate, per protocol.
• Doran testified to the grand jury that her investigation included watching video from the cell, speaking with the cellmates of the deceased, jail guards and the pathologist that performed the autopsy.
• The pathologist reported that the cause of death was clearly suicide by strangulation.
• There were no injuries on Coulter’s body other than ligature marks and petechia, which is conducive with death in this manner.
• After viewing the jail recording, seeing many photographs of the body and hearing testimony, the grand jury concluded that Coulter committed suicide and that jail guards could not have prevented nor acted any faster to get help for the inmate.
SCSO Deputy Evan Wade was released from the hospital on the Monday following the Friday when he was shot.