Do you waste time looking for things in your closet?
Do you look longingly at Pinterest closet photos?
Are you embarrassed by your closet?
Do you imagine life with a more functional closet?
If you answered “Yes” to any or all of these, you’re a perfect candidate for the Chaotic Closet Contest!
Shipshape Solutions is partnering with A Place for Everything Closets for this contest. Everything Closets designs, builds and installs custom closet and storage solutions. Founded in 1996 and locally owned, Everything Closets can help you create a place for everything. We’re looking for someone whose closet needs a transformation, but it would be difficult for them to accomplish this on their own because of limited organizational skills or resources. We want someone for whom a renovated and organized closet would make a huge difference in their life.
All applicants will receive 20% off professional organizing services with Shipshape Solutions (must schedule by Aug. 31).
What is the prize?
The winner will receive:
Two four-hour sessions of organizing services on their closet from Shipshape Solutions. One session will take place before the renovation and one afterward.
Up to $2,000 value of new closet materials from A Place for Everything Closets, including on-site consultation, delivery and installation.
What are the terms and conditions?
Completed applications must be received by midnight on July 31.
Applicants must be over 18, must own the home, and must live in the Tri-Cities area (Kingsport, Bristol or Johnson City).
You must live in the same home as when you apply. Don’t apply if you anticipate a move.
During the sessions, Shipshape Solutions professional organizers will be going through your closet with you to help you get organized. The winner must be willing to respect the expert advice of Shipshape Solutions with regard to the items in their closet and habit changes.
A Place for Everything Closets will take the contest winner’s needs and wants into consideration.
However, the winner will respect the expert design advice offered by A Place for Everything Closets.
If chosen, your closet and its transformation will be featured in an upcoming issue of the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press, on WJHL’s “Daytime Tri-Cities,” and on Shipshape Solutions’ and A Place for Everything Closets’ websites and social media. The winner can choose to remain anonymous but must consent to have before and after photos published.
What do I provide?
• Some basic information, such as address and length of time at the home.
• Answer these questions: Why should we pick you? What impact would a new organized closet make?
• Provide an explanation of the current challenges with your closet and its level of organization.
• Provide three to five “before” pictures or a short video.
Submit your application by midnight on July 31.
The contest entry form is available on the Shipshape Solutions website (https://shipshape.solutions).
What can I do now?
The level of organization of your closets has a big impact on your daily life. For this article, I will give tips for organizing a bedroom closet. We usually store most of our clothing there. If we can’t find what we need quickly, it can add time and stress to our morning. Following are a few helpful hints for a shipshape bedroom closet.
Make a plan
Before beginning any organizing project, it’s important to plan. What’s working or not working? Is it too full? Does it lack a clear sense of order? Is the arrangement of rods and shelves not ideal for your items? Is there wasted space? If you could wave a magic wand and have the ideal closet, what would it look like and how would it function?
What if my closet is too full?
This is the most common issue I see. If you want to completely organize, you must go through every item. It doesn’t have to be done all at once. You can work on it in small chunks of time.
You will be more objective if you take the clothing out of the closet. Yes, it takes more time and energy. Taking them out of the closet forces you to touch every item, making it more likely you will part with items you no longer need.
How do you decide what to keep and what to let go? I’ll share some tips from an excellent episode of the podcast “Keeping You Organized” called “Five Essential Steps for Organizing Your Closet” by Liz Byrne. Ask yourself “The 3 F’s”:
1. Does it FIT? If this item of clothing doesn’t fit you now, it doesn’t belong in the “prime real estate” of your closet. If it’s a size above or a size below your current size, you may decide to keep it elsewhere.
2. Does it FEEL good? Does the material feel good against your skin? Are there any parts of the garment that are too tight, too loose, scratchy, or just don’t feel right? If it isn’t comfortable, you won’t wear it.
3. Does it FLATTER you? Does it work well for your body type? Do you feel confident when wearing it? If you were wearing this and you ran into someone you know, how would you feel?
What if my closet arrangement doesn’t work?
If the arrangement of your closet doesn’t work, you have several options. You could rearrange your clothing in a better way. If you need a new closet system and have the time and expertise, you could install it yourself. Or you could hire a company like A Place for Everything Closets. When my husband and I purchased our loft, they renovated most of our closets and did a fantastic job! You can see our before and after pictures and my review on their Google reviews.
Many options exist for arranging your closet. The most common arrangement is by article of clothing. All of the shirts are grouped together (perhaps further categorized by sleeve length), all the pants, shorts, and so on. Clothes can be grouped by use; for example, work clothes separate from casual clothes. Some people choose to arrange by color, often as a further organization within a category. Some people like to hang complete outfits together so that choosing what to wear is quicker. The most important consideration is to figure out what works for you and is maintainable. I hope you’ve found this article helpful. I look forward to seeing your entry in the Chaotic Closet Contest!