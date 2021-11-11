KINGSPORT — Following a 14-month hiatus due to the pandemic, legendary singer, songwriter and author Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band are back on the road.
Gaither and his band will perform at Higher Ground Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Friday, sharing timeless gospel classics, as well as refreshing, inspiring new favorites that are embraced by audiences of all ages and backgrounds.
The performance will include female vocalist Charlotte Ritchie and powerful male vocalist Gene McDonald, as well as guitarist and comedian Kevin Williams.
After being unable to travel for more than a year, the 85-year-old Gaither is ready to bring the music that is so loved to audiences once again.
“For several years now, I have said that the longer I live, the more I learn to appreciate the here and now: this moment, this place in life, this group of people with whom I am privileged to collaborate,” said Gaither. “I guess I never realized how true that statement was until I wasn’t able to do what I love doing, which is bringing the music to the people.”
Earlier this year, the Gaither Vocal Band celebrated the release of its latest recording, "That’s Gospel, Brother" produced by famed country and gospel music performer and studio musician Gordon Mote. Featuring innovative renditions of classic favorites as well as signature versions of new songs, "That’s Gospel, Brother" spotlights the individual talents of group members Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles, Reggie Smith and Gaither, but it also displays seamless group blends.
Named ASCAP's Songwriters of the Century, Bill and Gloria Gaither have written more than 700 popular gospel songs throughout their multi-decade career, including favorite standards “He Touched Me,” Because He Lives,” and “There's Just Something About That Name.”
Since 1992, when Gaither began recording the celebrated Homecoming series of DVDs and CDs, most every volume has gone gold or platinum with sales totaling approximately 100 million volumes. The programs appear regularly on television networks around the world.
For more information, including ticket pricing, visit www.gaither.com or www.premierproductions.com.