Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area Inc. is renewing its focus following a “roller coaster” 2020.
With its mission to provide employment services to those in need, the organization began last year with 14 retail stores and four attended donation centers. Following mandatory closures in March, GITA re-opened nine stores and added three more donation centers to streamline operations while maintaining its ability to facilitate its clients and communities through a newly developed two-track mission concentration.
“Our clients, which include people benefiting from our services as well as everyone employed here, are the utmost important factor when making decisions about operations,” said Morris Baker, GITA president and CEO. “When we got the new stores to re-open, we realigned our structure to strengthen our operations and continue providing the services we’re known for.”
Since 1972, GITA has concentrated its services on assistance to anyone with barriers to employment. New for 2021, the two-track mission focus provides services internally in addition to its external programs.
“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and this year we began providing them with success coaches to help navigate their path toward personal and professional goals,” said Baker.
Company leadership and its board of directors also revamped employee pay and strengthening benefits. A new mentorship program, called “Good to Grow,” rounds out the internal changes and focuses on developing leadership skills and problem-solving skills.
Externally, GITA is continuing its employment assistance programs including digital skills training, vocational rehabilitation and senior workers training. It also continues its community service program, but is adding two new components: Service-Learning Partnerships (SLPs) and Community Volunteers (CVs).
SLPs will engage high school and collegiate participants who need to meet service-learning related courses, financial aid or graduation requirements at their schools. CV will provide a pathway for interested persons to volunteer at GITA locations and events or at events sponsored in conjunction with government, business/industry or community partners.
Additionally, GITA is working to begin a new program tailored to veterans needing employment services. Matt Delozier, GITA’s director of human capital and an Army veteran, said the program should launch by summer and will include resume preparation, interview skills training and networking.
“Our decision to assist veterans in this way was √an easy one,” said Delozier. “We look forward to beginning with some basic services to assist them with preparing for the job search. Our vision is to grow into a more comprehensive program where we can provide many more services as well as serving as a regional hub where we can partner with other veterans programs. To close the loop we will be reaching out to business and industry in the region to better understand their needs and to provide connections to veterans looking for opportunities.”
To fund the new programs and its current services, GITA relies primarily on donations. All Goodwills are more than just 501(c) 3 nonprofits, Baker said. The company uses profits from its retail sales operations to fund its mission services.
“We’re a social enterprise, which is an organization built from the fusion of traditional nonprofit and business models,” said Baker. “As a social enterprise, our responsibility is to incorporate commercial strategies into our traditional nonprofit model to improve the environmental, financial, and social well-being of our region.”
GITA was founded in 1972 in Scott County, Virginia, as a means to provide opportunity to those who want to work. It currently serves 17 counties in the region and employs over 175 people.
For those looking to support the work GITA does to help those in need, simply visit a local store or attended donation center to drop off gently used items that will be processed and sold at thrift prices. Donated items are given a new lease on life and are kept out of landfills, and the revenue generated from sales goes directly toward providing GITA employees with equitable pay and benefits and toward providing critical employment skills to people seeking employment opportunity.
