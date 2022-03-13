After years of steady leadership, Jonesborough has been forced to fill several key positions over the past two years due to retirements.
Since March of 2020, the town has hired a new town administrator, a new town recorder and will soon hire a new police chief.
In March 2020, the town hired Erwin Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff to replace Bob Browning, who served as the town administrator three times since 1978, and from 2001 to 2020. Then, in October 2021, the town hired Pat Ryder to replace Town Recorder Abbey Miller, who had been with the town for nearly 20 years. Miller announced her plans to retire in April 2021.
More recently, Police Chief Ron Street announced his intention to retire, effective April 30.
Throughout the turnover, the town has kept moving along — something town Mayor Chuck Vest credited to their foresight and ability to hire good people.
“I think using foresight to know when you have people that’s going to be leaving and start searching for the perfect replacement, it’s important,” said Vest. “I think we’ve been successful with that in Jonesborough so far. We’ve got a few more changes coming up, but we’ve been looking for replacements for months and will continue to make good decisions on personnel.”
