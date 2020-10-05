KINGSPORT — Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden encouraged Republicans on Monday to step up their campaigning for President Trump’s re-election bid because the president can’t campaign due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.
“2020 has been unlike any election we’ve experienced,” Golden told a Republicans of Kingsport luncheon. “We had the greatest economy in the history of the country (prior to COVID-19). The president had to shut down the economy because the pundits were saying ‘You should shut down the economy.’ Republicans across the country have launched Operation MAGA (Make American Great Again). The president cannot campaign. We’re going to have to campaign on his behalf.”
Trump took more than 60% of the vote in the Volunteer State in 2016 and won 91 of 95 counties in his win over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Golden addressed these questions:
What will happen if Joe Biden wins the presidency and the Democrats take the Senate?
“Government health care is on its way. The Green New Deal, we will all pay higher energy prices. The liberals are going to make sure we pay higher taxes. When it comes to law and order, Antifa has been declared as nothing more than an idea. We have watched the cities burn, and those are the ideas of Antifa. The day Joe Biden gets elected, in the United States Senate, there will be four new Supreme Court justices, one more liberal than the next. Every single illegal immigrant in this country will become a naturalized citizen at the end of 100 days.”
What is your take on the poll that shows Biden up by 14 points?
“I’ve had four phone calls about it this morning. After the third debate in 2016, Hillary Clinton was up by 14 points. (Pollsters) say ‘If you give me the money, I’ll give you the data you’re looking for.’ The Trump campaign is absolutely prepared for it. There are more field staff on the ground in battleground states than there ever has been in the history of presidential candidates.”
How will Trump do in Virginia and North Carolina?
“The good news is that Southwest Virginia will come to its senses. In western North Carolina, with the exception of the republic of Asheville, we’ll do what it needs to do.”
What is your level of confidence in mail-in and absentee ballots?
“I have absolute confidence in Tennessee with Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Administrator of Elections Mark Goins. They’ve done a great job preparing election administrators across the state. There are 14 different exceptions that will allow for absentee balloting. Other states, not so much. You’ve seen the story recently in New York where they mailed out 100,000 ballots that were absolutely incorrect. Other states on the West Coast where they are just sending ballots out to whomever is on their registration. They’re going to addresses of college kids who moved four or five years ago.”
If Biden wins the national election, will Republican-controlled states go to the Electoral College to overturn the outcome?
“President Trump lost the popular vote four years ago to Hillary Clinton by two points. I know the Republican Party is worried about all of these types of questions we are talking about, like absentee (voting). We’ve seen an instance last week where there were overseas absentee military ballots thrown in the trash that had votes for Donald Trump. Congress is there to safeguard the election. The courts are there to safeguard the election.”
Early voting in the November general election begins on Oct. 14.