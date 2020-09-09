Sometimes you strike gold without a shovel.
Joe Avento, sports director for Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News, did just that when he introduced readers to his rambunctious bloodhound, Daisy Duke, after his family adopted her about a 1½ years ago. A star was born.
Most anywhere Joe goes, with or without Daisy Duke, readers tell him just how much they love the pup. She’s so beloved that readers have asked about personal appearances and even autographs. Yes, autographs. We’ll get to that in a minute.
No one in our newsroom predicted that Daisy’s adventures in Joe’s monthly column would become one of our most popular regular features.
That’s the way it goes in this business. Sometimes we think we know what will capture the readers’ interest, only to find that a little slice of life is what people remember.
Sure, hard news stories are still the most-read articles our reporters write on average, particularly those involving crime. Of late, we have seen an encouraging trend, though, as more readers seem to be gravitating toward our local columns and features. Sports Writer Tanner Cook’s recent column about his hike into Lost Cove, for example, scored big with web and print readers alike.
Such pleasant surprises reinforce our commitment to providing a variety of content for you to absorb in each edition. It’s not always easy on a newsy day, but over the course of a week, we hope to have touched all the bases. Whether it’s “Today in Johnson City History,” the Mystery Diner, “Community Voices” columns or Daisy Duke, these features strike chords.
Daisy Duke is popular because her antics hit home with anyone who’s ever had an energetic and playful pet. She taps into that universal sense of family life and the simple joys that keep us moving through tough times.
With that in mind, Joe has set up a chance for readers to meet Daisy Duke — slobber and all — to raise a little money for the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. Daisy Duke will have a “meet-and-greet” with the public Saturday, Sept. 12, at the shelter, 3411 N. Roan St. She’ll be giving out “pawtographed” photos to anybody making a donation. The festivities start at 2 p.m., and the plan is for her to spend a few hours there.
Daisy Duke is a lucky dog. She never had to spend a day in a shelter. But the shelter is full of dogs, cats and other animals in need of loving homes like the one she has with the Avento family. It’s through donations that the shelter is able to provide a high level of care.
We hope you’ll join Joe and Daisy Duke on Saturday and contribute to a worthy cause. You might even learn about an animal companion to add to your own family.
Besides, it’s not every day you get to meet a star.