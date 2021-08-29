KINGSPORT — Mac McClung has received a lot of community support throughout his basketball journey, and on Sunday afternoon he took the opportunity to give back.
The former Gate City, Virginia, superstar and current Los Angeles Laker hosted the Mac McClung Skills Camp, which drew some 350 campers ranging from grades K-12 at the TNT Sportsplex.
“I talked to a couple of my friends and we were talking about going to Jason Witten’s camp when we were younger and I wanted to have something like that,” McClung said. “I’m glad with how the first one went and I hope it keeps going. I’m really appreciative of all of my friends and everyone else that came out and helped.
“In the first session, I was so stressed trying to make sure everything was flowing, but the guys really helped me out and I’m very blessed to have them.”
McClung’s journey to the NBA has been nothing short of an underdog story.
After a stellar high school career, he started his college career at Georgetown, then transferred to Texas Tech for the 2020-21 season. McClung opted to forgo his remaining eligibility but was not selected in July’s NBA draft.
“My story is one of the underdogs, so I might as well have gone undrafted,” he said. “I kind of knew I was either going to go to LA or some other spots.”
He did find a landing spot with one of the league’s premier franchises and performed admirably with the Summer League Lakers.
“The game is a lot different in the Summer League,” McClung said. “It’s different because you don’t always play the same amount of minutes. It was something that I have to get adjusted to and I will.
“Summer League and the NBA are a lot different, though. Summer League is just a lot of college kids trying to figure it out.”
After being retained by the club, McClung will report to the Lakers' training camp, where he'll meet the likes of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and others in California.
“I’m going to head to training camp in the next couple of days,” McClung said. “I’ll be there with the big boys and we’ll see what happens. It’ll be awesome to be around all the stars.”
Sunday’s camp had two sessions. The first three-hour block was for grades K-7 and the second for grades 8-12.
Among the former Gate City players helping out were Zac Ervin, Bradley Dean and John-Reed Barnes, who is now coach of the Blue Devils.
Campers went through similar ball-handling, agility and shooting drills that McClung has gone through in the past. Competitions such as a 4-on-4 and 1-on-1 tournaments were also featured.
At the end of each session, campers got the opportunity to meet McClung, get an autograph and snap a picture with the local NBA product.
In typical fashion, McClung gladly stuck around to sign every last autograph and pose for every last picture.
“It’s amazing to do something like this, but I’m just having a good time because I love being around basketball,” he said. “The turnout we had was great. It’s great to see everyone because I was in their shoes at one time and it’s really special to me.”