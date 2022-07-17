BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Chance Taylor added another page to the history of the longest-running invitational golf tournament in the region Sunday.
Taylor, a senior on the Tennessee Tech golf team and a former Gate City golfer, shot a 60 on Sunday to finish at 15-under-par 67-60 – 127 on the way to winning the 91st annual Lonesome Pine Invitational golf tournament at Lonesome Pine Country Club.
Taylor’s win was his third Lonesome Pine Invitational championship in the last five years. He won the title in 2018 and 2019. This one came in record fashion.
The 60 was the lowest one-round score recorded in the 91-year history of the tournament.
The 60 from Taylor broke the record of 61 set last year by 2021 champion Craig Reasor. It also ties a LPCC record for the lowest 18-hole score in a competitive tournament on the course.
Two eagles helped Taylor record his record-setting score.
“A 60 is a pretty awesome thing. I wish I could have got a 59, but I came a putt short on 18.” Taylor said.
The 18th hole proved to be one of the toughest on Taylor during the day.
Taylor’s tee shot landed wide left of the green, just inches away from an out-of-bounds marker and under a briar bush.
He fought off being stuck by briars and landed his second shot on the green. Taylor then two-putted to finish the last hole at par to finish with a 60 on the day.
“I got a little lucky and a little unlucky at the same time,” Taylor said. “If it had been a yard shorter or a yard further, it would have been a much easier shot. But I can’t complain. I’m sure I got a couple of breaks out there somewhere.”
THE TOP FIVE
Eli Fagan, a senior at ETSU and a former golfer at David Crockett, shot a 67 Sunday to match his Saturday score and give him an 8-under-par 134 to finish second in the championship flight.
Reasor, a former LMU golfer, and Dustin Davis, a former Walters State golfer from Rogersville, tied for third. Each finished with a 3-under-par 139.
Former Gate City and UVA Wise golfer Clint Lowe, the 2020 Invitational champion, shot a 72 Sunday to finish with a 1-under-par 69-72-141, which was good enough for fifth.
OTHER WINNERS
Robert England, of Wise, shot a 74 Sunday. Coupled with a 65 from Saturday, England finished with 3-under-par 139 to win the Senior Flight.
Jeff Gowder, with a 143, and Mike McCall, with a 144, finished second and third in the Seniors class.
Johnson City’s Pat Kenney stayed under par Sunday with a 70 after shooting a 69 on Saturday to finish with a 3-under-par 139 to earn his second straight Super Seniors Flight championship, five strokes ahead of Allen Blanken and nine ahead of Bob Ross, of Kingsport.
Paul Clendenon, of Big Stone Gap, won the first flight with a 7-under-par 135.
In the second flight, Charlie Glenn won the title with a 149, while Landon Elkins won the third flight with a 152.
Justin Sturgill took the fourth flight title with a 161, Danny Caudill shot a 162 to win the fifth flight.
The sixth flight was won by Kevin Black, who finished with a 175.
HOLE IN ONE
In addition to records being set, Sunday’s play in the Invitational was highlighted by a hole-in-one on the 10th hole by Anthony Estevez, who was playing in the third flight.