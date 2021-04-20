NASHVILLE — Gas prices rose slightly last week but have remained mostly stable throughout the month.
Tennessee’s state average of $2.70 is 2 cents more than last week, the same as last month, and $1.10 more than last year, according to AAA. The national average of $2.87 is a penny more than last week and 2 cents less than last month.
“Refinery utilization is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, and with gasoline stocks seeing builds in the last month amid lower crude oil prices, motorists have benefited from mostly flat gas prices,” said Jeanette McGee, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “However, crude started to see some upward movement this week, which could translate to small increases at the pump by the end of April.”
Most expensive gas prices in the state
- Memphis ($2.74)
- Nashville ($2.74)
- Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.73)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
- Kingsport-Bristol ($2.66)
- Knoxville ($2.66)
- Morristown ($2.67)
Cheapest gas prices in the Tri-Cities
As of Monday afternoon on GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas prices in each of the Tri-Cities can be found at the following places:
- In Kingsport – Walmart Neighborhood Market (Lynn Garden Drive): $2.49 per gallon for regular gasoline
- In Bristol – Weigel’s (Highway 11W in Bristol, Tennessee): $2.54 per gallon for regular gasoline
- In Johnson City – Sam’s Club (Franklin Terrace Drive): $2.49 per gallon for regular gasoline
Across the nation
Despite gasoline demand mostly increasing this month, the national gas price average has seen little movement, fluctuating up or down by only a penny to $2.86 or $2.87, AAA reported.
In fact, 10 of the past 12 days saw a steady hold at $2.86 despite demand reaching its highest measurement – 8.9 million barrels per day for the week ending April 9 – in more than a year.
At 85%, refinery operations are at their fullest capacity since the week of March 23, 2020, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. Should this positive utilization trend continue, it could help to offset increases in demand and help the national average stay under $3 per gallon.
On the week, the majority of states saw little fluctuation at the pump: 27 state averages held steady, while another 16 saw pump prices increase or decrease by only 1 or 2 cents. While the national gas price average is $1.05 more than last year at this time, it is on par with averages from April 2019, according to AAA.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by 30 cents to settle at $63.13, AAA reported.
Although prices ended the day down due to the market consolidating pricing contracts, the price of crude gained over $3.80 per barrel last week. Continuing market optimism that crude demand may increase more than expected due to increasing vaccine rollouts helped lift prices.
Additionally, EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventory decreased by 5.9 million barrels to 492.4 million barrels, contributing to price increases. If crude prices continue to rise and remain high, pump prices will likely follow suit.