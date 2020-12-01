NASHVILLE — Gas prices in Tennessee are trending higher this week after the Thanksgiving holiday.
The state average is $1.89, which is 4 cents more expensive on the week, the same price as one month ago and nearly 42 cents less than one year ago, AAA reported.
“Tennesseans who took a holiday road trip last week found the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2015,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “Gas prices averaged $1.88 on Thanksgiving Day, the same as five years ago and 43 cents cheaper than last year’s holiday.”
Tennessee drivers found the lowest gas prices for the month of November in 17 years. The monthly average was $1.87 per gallon, which is 45 cents less than November 2019 and 58 cents less than what drivers paid in November 2018.
Quick facts
• 92% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.70 for regular unleaded.
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.18 for regular unleaded.
• Tennessee moved to the 10th least expensive market in the nation.
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Cleveland ($1.95)
• Memphis ($1.95)
• Jackson ($1.93)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Clarksville ($1.84)
• Johnson City ($1.85)
• Knoxville ($1.87)
Across the nation
Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the national gas price average is more expensive. At $2.12, it is 2 cents more than a week ago, but remains cheaper compared to last month (-2 cents) and last year (-46 cents), AAA reported.
Despite the small increase at the pump, U. S. gasoline stocks increased and demand decreased, according to the Energy Information Administration’s reports for the week ending Nov. 20. Demand dropped to 8.1 million barrels per day, a five-month low, and stocks built by 2.2 million barrels to total 230.1 million barrels.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by 18 cents to settle at $45.53, AAA reported.
While domestic crude prices decreased that day, due to increasing coronavirus infection rates, crude prices grew overall last week amid increased optimism that a vaccine for the coronavirus will be available by the end of 2020. Prices were also bolstered by EIA’s weekly report revealing that total domestic crude inventories fell by 800,000 barrels to 488.7 million barrels last week.
Early this week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is meeting with its partners, including Russia and Kazakhstan, to decide if they will continue status quo or increase current crude supply cuts. Either outcome could cause crude prices to continue to climb.
Currently, OPEC and its allies in the production reduction agreement have agreed to cut crude output by 7.7 million barrels per day — approximately 8% of global demand — through the end of 2020.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.