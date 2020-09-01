Gas prices jumped higher in Tennessee and across the country last week due to Hurricane Laura and rising demand.
Tennessee’s average of $1.99 is 8 cents more than last week and 6 cents more than a month ago, AAA reported. The national gas price average spiked by a nickel on the week to $2.23, but it is expected to push cheaper in the week ahead.
“It’s typical to see increased demand and more expensive gas prices ahead of a storm, especially one that threatens rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico region,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “The latest industry reports indicate that facilities in Texas have already begun the restarting process, which means there is no major threat to gasoline stocks and gas prices should push cheaper.”
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Nashville ($2.05)
• Memphis ($1.99)
• Morristown ($1.99)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Cleveland ($1.93)
• Chattanooga ($1.96)
• Kingsport-Bristol ($1.96)
Across the nation
The national average is a nickel more than last month but 35 cents cheaper than a year ago, according to AAA. On the week, all but five states saw state gas price averages increase. Of those that saw jumps, nearly 20 state averages are 5 to 15 cents more expensive.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported gasoline demand increased from 8.63 million barrels per day to 9.16 million barrels per day. While higher than the rest of the summer, this estimated rate is 739,000 barrels per day lower than the rate last year at this time.
Moreover, total domestic gasoline supplies decreased by 4.6 million barrels last week to 239.2 million barrels, but the current level is 7.2 million barrels higher than the level at this time last year, AAA reported.
What about oil?
At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude decreased by 7 cents to settle at $42.97 per barrel, AAA reported. Although crude prices ended the day lower, crude prices increased on the week as Tropical Depression Laura reduced crude production in the Gulf of Mexico.
For this week, crude prices may rise again due to a weak U.S. dollar and if prolonged closure of rigs and production platforms tighten domestic crude inventories amid rising demand.
However, EIA’s latest weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories, currently sitting at 507.8 million barrels, are 80 million barrels higher than where they were at this time in 2019.
Kingsport Times News
The higher level could play a role in stabilizing crude prices.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.