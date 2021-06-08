NASHVILLE — Gas prices across Tennessee increased by a penny, on average, over last week.
The state average is now $2.88, which is 17 cents more than one month ago and nearly $1.10 more than one year ago, AAA reported. After 10 days of stability, the national gas price average increased a penny over the weekend to $3.05.
“We expect this week’s demand number to increase as it will reflect Memorial Day holiday weekend travel, but it’s not likely to lead to an increase in gas prices for the majority of motorists,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “However, crude oil is on the rise and could prop up pump prices.”
Quick facts
- 92% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.
- The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.69 for regular unleaded.
- The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.12 for regular unleaded.
Most expensive gas prices in the state
- Johnson City ($2.94)
- Nashville ($2.91)
- Cleveland ($2.90)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
- Chattanooga ($2.80)
- Knoxville ($2.87)
- Kingsport ($2.88)
Cheapest gas prices in the Tri-Cities
As of Monday afternoon on GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas prices in each of the Tri-Cities can be found at the following places:
- In Kingsport – Walmart Neighborhood Market (Lynn Garden Drive): $2.69 per gallon for regular gasoline
- In Bristol – Murphy USA (Century Boulevard in Bristol, Tennessee): $2.82 per gallon for regular gasoline
- In Johnson City – Sam’s Club (Franklin Terrace Drive): $2.71 per gallon for regular gasoline
Across the nation
On the week, gas price averages in 26 states either increased by 1 cent or saw no movement, AAA reported. Only two states saw prices increase a nickel or more.
Prices are poised to fluctuate in the coming week, especially in light of a recent drop in demand. The Energy Information Administration reported demand decreased from 9.48 million barrels per day to 9.15 million barrels per day for the week ending May 28. During the same week, total gasoline stocks increased to nearly 234 million barrels as U.S. refinery utilization jumped to 88.7% – the highest rate since February 2020.
To help gauge pump price fluctuation later this summer, AAA is tracking two additional factors: crude oil prices and global supply. Last week, crude prices increased to their highest price point ($69 per barrel) in two and a half years. Since crude accounts for more than 50% of the price at the pump, when it goes up, so does the price motorists pay.
What is promising is that crude may not sustain at this level, AAA reported. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, including Russia, announced last week they still plan to gradually increase crude production in July. If they do increase production, this could lead to a decrease in crude oil prices, which is good news for motorists.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 81 cents to settle at $69.62, AAA reported.
OPEC’s efforts to hold its production agreement in place bolstered prices last week. The move could help reduce pump prices later this summer, but the amount of the price reduction will depend on how well OPEC and its allies adhere to their agreement and if the additional production is not met with higher demand. OPEC and its allies will meet again July 1 to review their production agreement.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.