NASHVILLE — Many motorists are encountering slightly higher prices at the pump again this week after one week of declines.
Tennessee’s average gas price now sits at $2.69, which is 2 cents more than a week ago, 13 cents more than a month ago and 99 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA. The national average of $2.87 is a penny more than a week ago, 12 cents more than a month ago and 93 cents more than a year ago.
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Memphis ($2.74)
• Johnson City ($2.71)
• Nashville ($2.71)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Chattanooga ($2.65)
• Kingsport-Bristol ($2.67)
• Knoxville ($2.67)
Cheapest gas prices in the Tri-Cities
As of Monday afternoon on GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas prices in each of the Tri-Cities can be found at the following places:
• Kingsport area – Valley Mart (Carters Valley Road in Church Hill): $2.49 per gallon for regular gasoline
• Bristol area – Valero (King College Road in Bristol, Tennessee): $2.60 per gallon for regular gasoline
• Johnson City area – Sam’s Club (Franklin Terrace Drive in Johnson City): $2.50 per gallon for regular gasoline.