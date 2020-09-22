NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s average gas price is holding steady heading into fall driving season.
The state average of $1.94 is the same as last week, 3 cents more than one month ago and 46 cents less than one year ago, according to AAA. The national gas price average is $2.18, which is 1 cent less than last week, the same price as a month ago and 48 cents cheaper than mid-September last year.
“We are heading into the fall driving season where we typically see a drop in demand due to fewer road trips. A continued drop in demand should lead to a decrease in prices at the pump,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “However, some volatility at the pump may be possible this week as Tropical Storm Beta heads toward the gulf coast.”
Quick facts
• 89% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $2.
• The lowest 10% of pump prices are $1.75 for regular unleaded.
• The highest 10% of pump prices are $2.22 for regular unleaded.
• Tennessee remains the ninth least expensive market in the nation.
Local averages
• Kingsport-Bristol ($1.92)
• Johnson City ($1.91)
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Nashville ($1.98)
• Memphis ($1.96)
• Morristown ($1.96)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Chattanooga ($1.85)
• Clarksville ($1.90)
• Cleveland ($1.91)
Across the nation
The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report measures demand at 8.48 million barrels per day, which is a slight uptick from the previous week’s 8.39 million barrels per day. However, the small increase — likely due to holiday road trips — is still 461,000 barrels per day lower than last year at this time. Low demand, even as total domestic stocks of gasoline declined to 231.5 million barrels, has helped keep pump prices low.
On the week, all states saw gas prices decrease or remain stable at the pump, AAA reported. The majority of state averages have pushed cheaper by a penny or two since last Monday. With the nation entering the fall driving season, which typically sees fewer road trips, a continued drop in demand will likely lead to pump prices continuing to decrease.
Additionally, the National Hurricane Center is currently tracking Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to produce severe flooding and heavy rain in coastal Texas and Louisiana. The expected damage to infrastructure will likely hinder ongoing recovery efforts in the region due to other recent storms and hurricanes, which have shuttered total U.S. crude refining capacity by 8.7%.
The amount of shuttered oil production in the Gulf of Mexico now stands at 179,237 barrels per day (just under 10% of total offshore output), according to the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Any crude or pump price impacts will likely be contained to the region and not have a national impact.
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 14 cents to settle at $41.11, AAA reported. Domestic crude prices increased last week after EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories decreased by 4.4 million barrels to 496 million barrels.
Decreasing stocks could signal that supply and demand are rebalancing, even while production grew by 900,000 barrels per day last week to 10.9 million barrels per day. For this week, crude prices could increase again if EIA’s next weekly report shows another decrease in total inventories.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.
Kingsport Times News