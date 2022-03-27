Johnson City-based Frontier Health is a leading provider of behavioral health services in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region.
The organization offers treatment for mental health and substance abuse problems, recovery and vocational rehabilitation and developmental and intellectual disabilities services.
Frontier Health works with health care providers, community agencies, advocacy groups, law enforcement, courts and government and business leaders to develop coalitions that address emerging community needs. That includes bridging health care gaps and addressing evolving social problems.
With a comprehensive network of trained professionals, Frontier Health works to help the community’s most challenged citizens achieve independence through safe and affordable housing and to live more productive lives.
That includes becoming contributing members of their communities and having a positive role in the local economy.
Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic
Frontier Health is working to meet the needs of the region in a number of ways. One is through a Certified Community Health Clinic grant.
The grant improves community health care for those individuals with serious mental illness, co-occurring disorders, substance use disorders and children and adolescents with serious emotional disturbance through comprehensive mental health and substance use treatment by meeting the criteria of a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic.
This model supports multiple pathways for individuals to recover from substance use disorders and mental health issues and embraces a recovery-oriented philosophy, expanding services and enhancing Frontier Health team members’ ability to work in an integrated way.
Assertive Community Treatment Program
The Assertive Community Treatment Program was added in 2021. It is a comprehensive combination of therapeutic and support services to help individuals reach their greatest potential as it relates to their physical, psychological, spiritual and social health. This service is designed for individuals having difficulty utilizing typical therapeutic services and have a history of a significant metal health diagnosis, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorder and other psychotic disorders.
They may also experience homelessness and frequent psychiatric admissions to hospitals and or other institutions, which may lead to a limited social support or network.
As a result, these individuals may not have been consistent with attending other support services.
Tennessee Resilience Fund Project
Frontier Health is a recipient of a Tennessee Resilience Fund Project that allowed it to expand services to a number of schools in the region. As a result of the grant, it was able to add Project BASIC elementary school positions in Washington County and Johnson County schools and a school-based therapist position in the Elizabethton School System.
The mental health care provider has also used school grants to add six student assistance counselors in Washington County Schools, with most being placed in elementary schools.
Frontier also added a new student assistance counselor in Hawkins County Schools during the past year.
Medication Assisted Treatment For Substance Use
During the last year, Frontier Health has expanded its Medication Assisted Recovery Program to improve access. This program uses medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies, to provide a “whole-patient” approach to treating substance use disorders.
The MAR program uses many clinically driven medication options to assist individuals in the treatment of their substance abuse and recovery process. Full recovery and the ability to live a self-maintained life is the ultimate goal of the MAR.
The MAR treatment approach has been shown to help individuals:
• Gain or maintain employment;
• Increase retention in treatment;
• Improve survival;
• Decrease criminal activity and illicit opiate use;
• And improve birth outcomes for women who are pregnant with substance abuse disorders.