Author Gerald Nachman called “Allen’s Alley…just another excuse for Fred Allen to bounce news items off recurring characters. Alley’s residents had larger-than-life personalities.”
Allen, a comedian, was well known for his combination of characters that resided in the Alley, which was a segment in the “Texaco Star Theater with Fred Allen” radio program that premiered in October 1940. The “Allen’s Alley” segments started on Dec. 6, 1942.
A knock on the door revealed Senator Claghorn. (“Somebody, ah say, Somebody knocked!”) The Senator, was played by announcer Kenny Delmar. Claghorn was a passionate defender of the Old South; when in New York, he refused to go to Yankee Stadium or drive through the Lincoln Tunnel, when he had chickenpox, they were Southern Fried, and he claimed to only drink Dixie Cups. Many of Claghorn’s mannerisms and catchphrases would be hijacked by Looney Toons character Foghorn Leghorn.
Behind the door of the Nussbaum house, Allen would find housewife Pansy, (“You are expectink maybe Weinstein Churchill/Cecil B. Schlemeil/Dinah Schnorra?”) Pansy Nussbaum was played by actress Minerva Pious, who had worked on Fred’s shows since 1933.
“Another favorite of Allen was New England farmer Titus Moody. The character’s opening line, “Howdy Bub,” was delivered by Parker Fennelly. From 1956 to 1985, Fennelly would indirectly reprise Titus Moody as a spokesman for Pepperidge Farms, using the slogan “Pepperidge Farms Remembers.”
“Before he became Fred Flintstone, talented Alan Reed was Alley’s resident poet, Falstaff Openshaw. Reed would go on to do a series of five-minute spots for ABC titled “Falfstaff’s Fables.” Fred Allen would write Falfstaff Openshaw’s “Rime Doesn’t Pay.” As part of the famous feud between Jack Benny and Allen, Benny featured a spoof on his show titled “Benny’s Boulevard.”