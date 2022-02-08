KINGSPORT — Four local songwriters, ranging from a school teacher to a member of a local band, have won the Kingsport Qualifying Round in the 2022 Tennessee Songwriters Week competition.
They will advance to the showcase rounds later this month. The qualifying event, hosted by Visit Kingsport at Model City Tap House, was held Feb. 1.
With a sold-out crowd in attendance, 15 songwriters took the stage to perform their original song for a panel of judges with hopes of walking away with a ticket to the next round of the competition. The songwriters were judged on their overall performance, song originality and connection to the audience.
Sarah Beth Lovell, a Kingsport native and teacher at Dobyns-Bennett High School performed her original song, “Rollin’ On,” which earned her a spot in the top four.
Joining her was Travis White of Kingsport with his song “Capacity,” Jared Bentley of Elizabethton, an employee of Six Rivers Media that is the parent company of the Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press, who sang “Now I’m Found” and Chancellor Lawson of Kingsport, a member of the regional band Donnie and the Dry Heavers, with his song “Happy Man.”
The audience and those watching live on Facebook were also treated to special performances from the 2020 Showcase Finalist and Kingsport native Beth Snapp along with two of the judges, Benny Wilson, lead singer of The Benny Wilson Band, and Carson Peters, local singer, songwriter and recent contestant on NBC’s The Voice.
The winners of the Kingsport qualifying round and others in this region will advance to the Showcase event to be held 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Down Home in Johnson City.
Tickets are available online. Masks are required at the Down Home, along with proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours.
Six showcase finalists, one from each showcase, from across the state will earn prizes, including performing at the historic Bluebird Café, a one-year-membership to the Nashville Songwriters Association International and a branded commemorative guitar.
A state statute designated the last full week of February each year as Tennessee Songwriters Week, which is traditionally a slow month for tourism and travel.
The mission of the initiative is to support music venues, generate awareness of songwriters’ contributions to Tennessee, pave the way for future artists, inspire travelers to experience the state’s music stories, history, attractions and venues and drive revenue for music venues that have been devastated by the pandemic.According to Tennessee tourism officials, the Volunteer State is the home of the blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll — “delivering an unparalleled experience of beauty, history and family adventure, infused with music that creates a vacation that is the ‘Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee,’ “ the news release said.
