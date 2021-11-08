BLOUNTVILLE — A two-day joint undercover operation by four law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of four men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors.
The investigation was conducted by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Human Trafficking Unit, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the office of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus (Sullivan County) and Homeland Security Investigations.
“Over a two-day period beginning Nov. 4, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases,” a news release from TBI said.
The four arrested and their charges are:
• Matthew David Bailey, 42, Jonesborough: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act and Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor.
• Kenneth Paul Kotowski, 49, Bristol: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act, Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor.
• Ronnie Luther Gilliam, 63, Duffield, Virginia: Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act, Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor and Exploitation of a Minor.
• Michael William Alverson, 63, Piney Flats, Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act and Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor.
“The focus of the operation was to identify those seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. As a result of the operation, authorities arrested four men and booked them into the Sullivan County Jail.”
“The primary purpose of this operation was to identify those who prey on children and, in turn, support those who traffic them,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in the release. “I hope this collaborative effort with the TBI and District Attorney’s Office sends the message that we are always watching and will not tolerate those who victimize the most vulnerable in this community.”
The Sullivan County operation marks the 12th one this year the TBI Human Trafficking Unit has conducted in partnership with local law enforcement agencies across the state. Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.
