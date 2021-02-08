Many of us miss the heyday of motion pictures and the grand theaters that projected them. Johnson City was once home of multiple old theaters: The Tennessee, The Liberty, The Sevier, and today's focus: The Majestic Theatre.
The adjoining photo from Johnson's Depot shows the Majestic in its early glory days with its trademark arch...before it was covered over.
Although it closed in the early 1980s, the late 1980s brought a renewed effort to renovate the building and bring it back to its former glory. Talks of demolition were also in the conversation at that time.
According to the Johnson City Press in August 1989, architects were brought in to evaluate its condition:
"Dr. Stanley Rabun, a conservation architect with the University of Tennessee School of Architecture, inspected the Majestic this week and pronounced it "in excellent shape." Underneath the dust and pigeon leftovers, lies a very 'elegant' old building, he said.
"Rabun noted various groups of classical elements in the Majestic's moldings, cornices and brackets, adding they were carryovers from the classical period ending around the time of construction. Rabun said he advises care in removing much of the wall coverings inside the main theater, since there are indications the original decorations may have been hand painted."
"In later years, art deco motifs were added to the walls, including floor to ceiling pilasters. The archway has been covered by a false front, but it is in good shape, with some gold leaf still visible."
"The Majestic Theater was built at the end of Victorian era and reflects a number of structural details borrowed freely from classical designs of the time, said an architectural restoration specialist."
Unfortunately, while these architectural details may have been valuable to the building, they couldn't prevent a roof collapse and subsequent demolition several years later.
We miss the Majestic as we stroll through its name-sake park, and think fondly of the many pictures we once saw here.