ReVIDA Recovery Centers has announced the addition of Gabe Roberts, the former CEO of TennCare, as a member of ReVIDA’s board of directors.
The company said in press release that Roberts will bring unparalleled perspective to the board of directors to advance ReVIDA’s mission of promoting safe and healthy communities by empowering individuals to reclaim their lives from opioid use disorder.
Roberts is the former CEO of TennCare as a member of Governor Bill Lee’s cabinet. In this role, he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the $12 billion annual budget, leading 1,200 employees and providing health care services to 1.4 million Tennesseans. After leaving TennCare, Roberts founded the Roberts Consulting Group.
In the press release, the company said Roberts is regarded as a thought leader on a host of Medicaid and health care issues, including managed care delivery systems, value-based contracting/alternative payment models, and developing and operationalizing innovative initiatives that contain future cost growth while enhancing care quality.
Roberts was a frequent speaker on panels across the country and state, was elected to the Board of Directors of the National Association of Medicaid Directors and was selected as a Fellow of the Medicaid Leadership Institute. Prior to serving as the TennCare CEO, Roberts served as the agency’s COO and General Counsel.
“Gabe understands the multifaceted challenges faced by patients suffering from opioid use disorder, as well as by the healthcare providers that serve them” said ReVIDA Recovery Centers CEO Lee Dilworth. “Gabe’s commitment to innovation and his deep understanding of the healthcare system will be invaluable to ReVIDA in delivering its evidence-based, comprehensive treatment model.”
Roberts said he is excited to join ReVIDA in the company's efforts to help people reclaim their lives from opioid use disorder.
“I am encouraged by their dedication to quality and the work they’ve done to make their recovery services available to individuals of all income levels, including our TennCare population,” he said.
The company said more than 80% of ReVIDA’s patients are Medicaid beneficiaries.