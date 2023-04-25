Sheila Keen-Warren, a former Kingsport restaurant owner who was accused of dressing as a clown and shooting a Florida woman in 1990, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer in Palm Beach County accepted Keen-Warren’s guilty plea Tuesday in exchange for a 12-year prison sentence. She has been given credit for the 2,039 days she has been incarcerated, according to court documents.
Keen-Warren will also provide two DNA samples and serve her time in a Florida state prison. In addition, she will pay $418 in court costs and $250 in prosecution and defense fees, court documents show.
A jury trial was set to be held May 12 in Palm Beach County. If convicted at trial, she faced up to life in prison. Prosecutors originally sought the death penalty.
Keen-Warren was arrested near her home in Abingdon in 2017 — 27 years after Marlene Warren, 40, was slain at her home in Wellington, Florida.
In May 1990, Marlene Warren was shot in the face by someone wearing an orange wig, red nose and white face paint who handed her carnations and foil balloons after she answered the door, authorities said.
Keen-Warren, an employee of Marlene Warren’s husband, Michael, was considered a person of interest early on, authorities said. The two later married in Las Vegas and moved to the Kingsport area, police said.
In 2017, detectives said advances in DNA technology, combined with evidence gathered in 1990, showed Keen-Warren was the killer in what has been dubbed the Killer Clown case.
Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives, with help from deputies with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office, arrested Keen-Warren on Sept. 26, 2017. Keen-Warren was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Good Hope Road, not far from her home in an upscale neighborhood at South Holston Lake. Her husband still owns that home, as well as one in Sullivan County, according to deed records.
Keen-Warren, who once operated the Purple Cow restaurant in Kingsport, previously pleaded not guilty and had maintained her innocence. The Warrens operated the Purple Cow until 2016.
“After years of professing her innocence, Sheila Keen-Warren has finally been forced to admit that she was the one who dressed as a clown and took the life of an innocent victim,” Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a written statement late Tuesday. “She will be a convicted murderer for the rest of her days.”
Aronberg said the decision to negotiate a guilty plea was made after considering the age of the 33-year-old criminal case and the death of a key witness. The death of the lead crime scene investigator “broke the chain of custody for critical evidence that could no longer be authenticated,” Aronberg said.
Marlene Warren’s son, Joseph Ahrens, who appeared in court via Zoom on Tuesday, approved the plea deal, Aronberg said.
Ahrens, who was home when his mother was shot, made a brief court statement: “May God be with her.”
The case’s resolution, made during National Victim’s Rights Week, serves as a reminder that the voices of victims must always be heard and never forgotten, Aronberg said.
“This case remained uncharged for 27 years until the herculean efforts of law enforcement and prosecutors to hold this defendant accountable,” Aronberg said.
The prosecutor praised PBSO Detective Paige McCann, who led the investigation that resulted in Keen-Warren’s arrest, and Assistant State Attorney Reid Scott, the chief of the prosecutor’s homicide unit.
Keen-Warren’s attorney, Greg Rosenfeld, spoke to several media outlets after the hearing. He called the plea deal as a win for his client, insisting to the Associated Press that she is not the killer.
The deal calls for a 12-year sentence, but Keen-Warren has already served six years since her arrest in Virginia. In addition, Florida law at the time of the killing in 1990 allowed significant time off for good behavior.
Rosenfeld said he expects his client to be released next year, but that has not yet been determined.
Originally, prosecutors sought the death sentence in the case. If a jury had found her guilty at next month’s now-canceled trial, she faced up to life in prison.
“The state of Florida originally wanted to execute her, but now she is going home in 10 months," Rosenfeld told the Associated Press.