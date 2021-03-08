Comptroller’s Office says man awarded contracts to family member
KINGSPORT — Following an investigation from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Mark Haga, Kingsport’s former community development program coordinator, has been indicted on 20 counts of official misconduct.
The charges follow an investigation that found Haga had awarded contracts to his brother-in-law’s construction company for home repair projects totaling $731,940 between March 2008 and January 2020, a press release states.
Haga’s brother-in-law was awarded contracts for 105 projects during that time.
Investigators say all of the city’s payments to Haga’s brother-in-law were for $15,000 or less which allowed Haga to solely select a contractor without thorough review, formal quotes, or sealed bids by the city’s procurement department.
Haga was responsible for coordinating a program to fund home repair projects for Kingsport residents with low and moderate incomes. These projects were primarily funded through an annual Community Development Block Grant from the federal government.
In addition, investigators found that Haga authorized home repairs to his sister-in-law’s residence for two projects totaling $18,100. Haga’s brother-in-law (the sister-in-law’s brother) performed the work on both projects.
These conflicts of interest exist as defined under both Tennessee state law and federal guidance issued for the Code of Federal Regulations.
According to the press release, the investigation further revealed that Haga’s executive secretary had a conflict of interest when the city paid for home repairs on both her personal and her daughter’s residences totaling nearly $60,000. Neither the executive secretary nor her daughter owned their homes when they received the majority of the repairs.
Home ownership is an eligibility requirement for the program. Haga approved most of the repairs for these projects without requiring proof of ownership.
Haga resigned from his position effective Jan. 31, 2020. Last month, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted him on 20 counts of official misconduct.
“As part of this investigation, it became clear the City of Kingsport needed to improve its oversight and documentation procedures,” Comptroller Jason Mumpower said. “I am pleased to note that city officials indicate they have corrected or intend to correct those deficiencies.”
The investigation was done in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Inspector General.