Check the Forest recreation webpages at www.fs.usda.gov before visiting to know what sites and services are available.
Some campgrounds will remain open, but offer limited services. This means there will be no camp hosts, no trash pickup, no water, no electricity, and/or no restrooms available. Sites reopen at varying times in the spring based on location and availability of services.
Seasonal roads are closed at certain times of the year to protect forest resources. Opening and closing dates vary. Refer to the interactive visitor map found at www.fs.usda.gov for an online view of Forest Service roads and trails and information about which roads are seasonally open to motorized travel.
Many seasonal roads are closed during the freeze-thaw of winter to protect road surfaces from damage, typically closing on Jan. 10 and reopening April 1.
Other roads are seasonally closed to protect wildlife and are open only for a few months in the fall.
“Although some sites and roads close for the winter season, there are still many recreation destinations, roads, and trails that are open on forest lands for people to enjoy,” Forest Supervisor Joby Timm said. “Forest lands offer an opportunity for people to connect with the outdoors throughout the year.”
When visiting the national forest this winter, be prepared for winter weather and know the weather forecast before you go.
Snow is not removed from Forest Service roads and ice can build up in shady areas even if other sections of the road appear dry.
For more information about the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, visit www.fs.fed.us/r8/gwj, call your local district office or follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GWJNF.