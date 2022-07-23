SPORTS-FBC-CLEMSON-ACC-GET

Coach Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers had reached six straight College Football Playoffs before last season.

 Jacob Kupferman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson football entered this week’s ACC Kickoff media event in a strange position.

By Clemson football standards, at least.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video