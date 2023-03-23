The Mountain Empire Chapter of the National Football Foundation has announced its annual awards banquet will be Saturday, April 29 at 9:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Johnson City.
Fifteen elite student-athletes from member schools will be recognized and more than $7,000 in college scholarships will be awarded.
Prominent college coaches from across the region have been invited to attend. The John Robert Bell Coach’s Award and James Cradic Official’s Award will be presented to a coach and football official, who will subsequently be inducted into the NFF Mountain Empire Football Hall of Fame.
Four new members of the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame will be on hand. The Class of 2023 includes Ed Cifers of Dobyns-Bennett, Todd Collins of Jefferson County, Randy Sanders of Morristown East and Ken Green of Daniel Boone.
High School Scholar-Athletes to be recognized include:
• Cloudland — Gage McKinney
• Daniel Boone — Ben Shrewsbury
• David Crockett — Chase Schroeck
• Dobyns-Bennett — Jake Carson
• Elizabethton — Nate Stephens
• Greeneville — Brady Quillen
• Hampton — Levi Lunsford
• Happy Valley — Bronson Norman
• Johnson County — Grinnan Walker
• North Greene — Corbin Hayes
• South Greene — Hunter Burkey
• Tennessee High — Evan Bedwell
• Unaka — Landon Ramsey
• West Greene — Ethan Turner
• West Ridge — Kayden Puck
About the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame
Founded in 1947 with early leadership from General Douglas MacArthur, Army coach Earl “Red” Blaik and journalist Grantland Rice, the National Football Foundation Scholarship Program awards more than $1.3 million annually and has distributed nearly $30 million since its inception in 1959. In the eight years since the local chapter’s inception, it has recognized nearly 86 football student-athletes & awarded over $37,000 in scholarships.