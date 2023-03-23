DSC_0536.JPG

Coaches throughout the region pose for a photo at the National Football Foundation Mountain Empire Chapter 2022 scholarship banquet.

 Jeff Birchfield/Johnson City Press

The Mountain Empire Chapter of the National Football Foundation has announced its annual awards banquet will be Saturday, April 29 at 9:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Johnson City.

Fifteen elite student-athletes from member schools will be recognized and more than $7,000 in college scholarships will be awarded.

