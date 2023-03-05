Despite changes to prices, product supply and customer demand, grocery stores remain an essential part of any community, and Food City has remained dedicated to growing and changing with their customers year after year.

Steve Smith, Food City’s president and CEO, shared how the supermarket chain has evolved over the years to meet the changing needs of customers. Food City has worked to expand its services beyond groceries and now offers customers a one-stop-shop for their grocery, pharmacy, butcher, floral, bakery and fuel needs.

