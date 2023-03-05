Despite changes to prices, product supply and customer demand, grocery stores remain an essential part of any community, and Food City has remained dedicated to growing and changing with their customers year after year.
Steve Smith, Food City’s president and CEO, shared how the supermarket chain has evolved over the years to meet the changing needs of customers. Food City has worked to expand its services beyond groceries and now offers customers a one-stop-shop for their grocery, pharmacy, butcher, floral, bakery and fuel needs.
The family company, which first started in 1955 with 11 stores, has since grown to operate 150 stores in five states, and employs over 18,000 people. With the bulk of Food City stores being in Tennessee, the company has concentrated its efforts in recent years to update and expand these stores.
“Even before COVID, but particularly during COVID, we were blessed with a lot of extra business and we grew a lot in sales and in teammate count,” Smith said. “So we decided we were going to reinvest a lot of the profits in upgrading our stores. By the end of this year, we will have upgraded 80% of our stores with remodels or expansions.”
Shoppers may recall recent renovations to stores in Piney Flats and Kingsport which added a considerable amount of shopping space. Additionally, stores throughout the region continue to receive updated display fixtures and decoration packages which help promote a clean and desirable shopping environment.
In addition to these aesthetic improvements, Food City continues to expand the services that it offers to shoppers. According to Smith, new offerings like Starbucks, fresh sushi and a café that serves ready-made meals have been great successes with customers.
“We’ve enhanced our food service departments … we’ve got sit-down cafés in our stores, and we’ve tried to up our game in the food service part of the business to really cater to people that wanted more of a prepared meal,” said Smith, “whether it’s refrigerated and they take it home and heat it, or whether it’s hot and they take it home and serve it right out of the containers.
“We’ve taken a lot of pride in that just as we have in our meat and seafood department, as far as having a top quality product and doing it the correct way. It’s been a real hit for our consumers,” he said.
Food City has continued to enhance its pharmacy department, which Smith says brings customers knowledgeable staff who can answer questions and trusted quality brands. Additionally, he said Food City has delivered a record number of flu shots this past year and has also administered over 150,000 COVID-19 shots.
When it comes to the recent addition of wine to the supermarkets, Smith said, “It was an interesting road to get that done … but it has been very well received. As a matter of fact, the Johnson City market is one of our better wine markets in the company.”
“The consumers’ wants and needs have changed over the years,” he said “and we compete with a lot of different retailers. … You know, we want to be really good at what we do.”
Most recently, Food City has seen a trend toward more customers using curbside pick-up and home delivery services.
“Before COVID had started we offered both (curbside pickup and delivery) options,” Smith said, “but we really had to ramp that up and it went from a relatively small part of our business — maybe half a percent of sales in 30 or 40 stores — up to as much as 5 or 6% of total store sales in over 100 stores.
“We had to invest in technology, but more importantly we had to invest in people. As you can imagine, you have to have the right people shopping for you, someone who is knowledgeable about products, is a good communicator, can talk to the customer about what we might be out of, but it has been a huge success for us,” he said. “It’s been a godsend for people that maybe had preexisting conditions or maybe didn’t want to be around a lot of people and in a supermarket.”
Regardless of how its in-store services have changed, Food City continues to make an effort to have a positive impact on the local community. In its strong partnership with local farmers they are not only able to provide quality produce to customers, but they are able to help maintain a healthy local economy.
“We have some great relationships with our farmers,” Smith said. “It’s just phenomenal. It’ll run about $5 to $6 million in purchases a year that we buy from local farmers, and that money stays local. It helps people keep their farms and gives jobs to local people as well.”
The company recognizes a Farmer of the Year annually with the Wayne Scott Award in honor of the founder of Unicoi County’s Scott’s Farms.
Food City also gives back to the community through partnerships with ETSU Athletics, United Way and various Boys and Girls Clubs. The company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan has allowed associates to take ownership of around 13% of the company’s stock — something Smith said he is proud to be able to do.
“We just want to give back to the community and be a good corporate citizen,” he said. “I think that’s one advantage of having a locally owned supermarket company with a big footprint and pretty good buying power.”
Looking forward to the next year of business, Smith said the company is in a comfortable place and there are no large renovation projects planned for the Tri-Cities. He said Food City will continue to work toward making sure it offers the best value products despite any supply chain and economic challenges, as well as fuel and pharmacy rewards for loyal customers.
“We know we’re not going to be perfect in everything that we do,” he said, “but our goal is to make a shopping experience, which a lot of people consider to be rather mundane, at least a little more enjoyable by having good service, good selection and clean stores … and I think people can feel good about when they do shop with us, that we do give back and support a lot of local causes in our community as well.”