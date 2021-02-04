Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III announced Thursday that the state has filed a lawsuit in Knox County Circuit Court against Food City Supermarkets, LLC and K-VA-T Food Stores.
The state
• According to a statement posted on the AG's website, the lawsuit alleges that for well over a decade, Food City pharmacies in Tennessee unlawfully sold tens of millions of prescription opioids, in particular immediate release oxycodone 30mg (Oxy 30), and intentionally profited from the ongoing opioid epidemic.
• "The state asserts that Food City’s conduct and its failure to maintain the required effective controls against abuse and diversion have directly contributed to the ongoing opioid epidemic," the AG's statement reads, in part.
Food City
Food City issued a statement in response to the lawsuit that included the following:
• "K-VA-T vehemently disagrees with the allegations contained in the lawsuit and will vigorously defend itself through the litigation process. The lawsuit’s allegations are grossly incorrect and unfair regarding Food City’s approach to serving its pharmacy customers. K-VA-T recognized during the relevant time period that a few of its pharmacies dispensed a high volume of pain management prescriptions. Therefore, the company contracted with independent auditors and experts in pharmacy best practices to assure that its dispensing practices were compliant with all state and federal regulations."
The state
• Specifically, the state contends that Food City violated the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, violated Tennessee’s public nuisance statute at three Knoxville-area stores, and created a common law public nuisance by endangering the health of Tennesseans and interfering with the commercial marketplace.
• “Food City made a lot of money from filling opioid prescriptions. In itself that’s not a problem. The problem is how they did it,” said Slatery. “The company knew its customers were addicted. It knew the pill mills writing the prescriptions were some of the worst actors at any level of the opioid crisis. But Food City did virtually nothing that would disturb that income stream. It stoked the market with the most diverted and abused opioids, pushed its pharmacists to sell more and more, and ignored the most alarming evidence — overdoses and illegal sales taking place right outside the pharmacy door.”
• The attorney general "is going to pursue businesses that knowingly welcome, turn a blind eye to, or closely align themselves with suspect clinics or providers. Remember four to five people die each day from opioid overdoses in Tennessee."
• "The lawsuit is part of a series of actions the state has filed against companies for opioid-related misconduct. The state has previously sued manufacturers Purdue Pharma L.P. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. as well as AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, one of the largest distributors of opioids in Tennessee. Tennessee also continues to lead a multistate group of attorneys general who are investigating various manufacturers and distributors and seeking to hold them accountable and recover funds to abate the opioid epidemic to which they contributed."
Food City
• "K-VA-T has regularly been subject to oversight and inspection by state and federal regulators, including the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy. Food City pharmacies filled prescriptions written by physicians and healthcare professionals licensed by the State of Tennessee and registered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The methods, practices and physician perspectives on pain management have changed dramatically over the past decade or more, and it is unfortunate that this course of action was pursued more than a decade after most of the allegations cited by the attorney general’s office allegedly occurred. The attorney general unfortunately has joined the nationwide bandwagon led by the plaintiff’s bar in bringing meritless attacks against pharmacies, having failed to make measurable progress in its efforts to hold manufacturer, distributors, and physicians accountable."
• "K-VA-T cooperated fully with the attorney general’s investigation prior to the filing of this complaint, and K-VA-T’s attempts to resolve this matter with the attorney general were rejected. It is particularly troubling that the attorney general chose this particular time amid the already challenging COVID-19 burdens to attack a local business that the State of Tennessee has deemed essential — a company that is an employer of thousands of Tennesseans during the worst economic environment in recent history. However, K-VA-T will expend its time and resources to defend itself to correct the serious misrepresentations made by the attorney general."
The state
The allegations in the state’s 208-page complaint include, among other things, that for more than a decade Food City:
• Sold more than 206 million prescription opioids, almost 25% of which were sold by Food City #674 in Bearden.
• Sold more than 42.5 million Oxy 30 pills — 44% of which were sold at Food City #674 in Bearden.
• Ignored or watered-down reports of suspicious prescribers, allowing its pharmacies to continue selling opioids even after these doctors, nurses, and physician assistants were raided, disciplined, arrested, or indicted.
• Routinely sold huge quantities of dangerous “high risk” prescription combinations, in particular the “Holy Trinity” of an opioid, a benzodiazepine (e.g., Xanax), and a muscle relaxer (e.g., Soma).
• Sold Oxy 30 and other prescription opioids to criminals involved in drug trafficking rings.
• Purchased more Oxy 30 — one of the most diverted and potent immediate release opioids — from AmerisourceBergen between October 2011 and January 2012 for Food City #674 than all of AmerisourceBergen’s other pharmacy customers in 38 entire states and the District of Columbia.
• Sold opioids with more morphine milligram equivalents (MMEs), a common unit to evaluate potency among different opioids, at Food City #674 than all pharmacies in 81 Tennessee counties.
• Created a prescription savings card program that allowed customers to obtain additional price discounts on all opioids, including Oxy 30, making it a hot spot for criminals looking for the cheapest oxycodone in the area.
• Established a policy of having its pharmacies hoard opioids and other controlled substances by ordering as many as its supplier would send to each store.
• Actively solicited secondary suppliers of Oxy 30 when its main supplier reduced thresholds to its highest-volume pharmacies in Knoxville.
• Pressured employees to increase sales of opioids and to fill suspicious opioid prescriptions, threatened pharmacy employees if sales did not improve, and retained employees at its most lucrative opioid-selling stores despite policy and regulatory violations.
• Illegally and secretly transferred numerous opioids among Food City pharmacies to ensure a steady supply and get around supplier thresholds.
Continued selling massive quantities of opioids even after multiple instances of overdoses at its stores or in store parking lots.
Pushed back forcefully against public and private reports that Food City had compliance issues concerning controlled substances.
• Sold large quantities of opioids to individuals from foreign countries, including Poland, Venezuela, the UK, Australia, and Canada; and from far-away states within the U.S., including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, North Dakota, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington (state), Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
Food City
"K-VA-T is proud to be locally owned and operated and remains committed to its customers and the communities it serves. More than 12% of the company is owned by 9,869 of its associates at no cost to them through K-VA-T’s Employee Stock Ownership Program. The company also supports many community-based organizations, agencies and events throughout its market area, having contributed over $61 million in support over the past ten years through vital initiatives like its School Bucks Program, Race Against Hunger, Mission Able and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation campaigns. It regularly supports numerous other organizations, including Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, American Cancer Society, The Pat Summitt Foundation, Emerald Youth Foundation, Reach Them to Teach Them, Remote Area Medical, Susan G. Komen, Helen Ross McNabb Foundation, Williams Creek Youth Foundation, East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association and many others."
Read it yourself
To read the complaint, click here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2021/pr21-06-complaint.pdf