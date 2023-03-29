Each year, March is recognized as National Nutrition Month. This year marks the 50th annual campaign that the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has dedicated to helping people learn about making informed food choices and developing heathy eating and physical activity habits.

With warm weather and summer quickly approaching, fad diets and unrealistic weight loss goals are going to be a trending topic. Therefore, eating with sustainability in mind is essential to nourish our bodies during every phase and season of life. When making healthy and sustainable lifestyle choices, it is important to incorporate a variety of different food groups to help provide a range of essential vitamins and minerals.

