From 1964, The People’s Choice: Ferrante and Teicher is indeed The People’s Choice. Actually, Arthur Ferrante and Lou have hit upon the simplest of formulas to delight and enthrall their many many fans.
They have carefully culled through their fan mail and also carefully jotted down the numerous requests made of them during their recent highly successful personal appearance tours.
They then edited this long list to include only the great songs of the new standards such as... “Hello Dolly!”, “Call me Irresponsibility,” “The Girl From Ipanema,” and “Wife and Lovers.”
Working hand in hand with Producer Leroy Holmes, Ferrante and Teicher meticulously planned the arrangements and then labored long and hard at the recording session.
“The results speak for themselves! Here are a dozen wonderful fresh, yet familiar, songs, done in typical F & T style — that is, lush, string, filled, dreamy and so very listenable.
Here then is THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE from FERRANTE AND TEICHER, one of the most enjoyable collections ever and certainly one of the most aptly named. Stereo was 6385, 728 Seventh Avenue, New York 19, New York
