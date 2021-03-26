ROANOKE, Va. — Officials with the Western District of Virginia’s U.S. Attorney’s office and the FBI say families need to take care with online safety for their children as the COVID-19 pandemic increases the demand for personal and educational use.
Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar and Christopher R. Derrickson, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, say that various apps, messaging, chat and online games all provide ways for predators to approach children if care is not taken.
“The worldwide pandemic caused by COVID-19 has changed the way we interact with our community,” Bubar said. “Many of our school, work and social events are now conducted online, making the need to be aware of the threats posed even greater.”
Bubar said parents, grandparents and caregivers need to be aware of whom their children are communicating with online, whether by apps or even the messaging and chat functions on various online games.
Derrickson advised parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of the internet and what to do if someone approaches them with an inappropriate request.
“Sextortion is not a crime defined by sex, race, education, geography or a family’s affluence — any child can be a victim of sexual exploitation,” Derrickson said. “The FBI is fully committed to working with our law enforcement partners to educate adults and children, investigate allegations, provide appropriate victim services and prosecute predators.”
Bubar said that in February, his office prosecuted a Roanoke man who had been communicating with an undercover federal agent he believed to be a 12-year-old. During that investigation, the defendant used online messaging apps to communicate with the victim, and several other minors, in attempts to convince them to send him nude pictures and videos of themselves.
Derrickson offered some advice on how parents can keep their children safe while navigating the ever-expanding online world:
Advice for Children:
• Be selective about what you share online.
• Be cautious of anyone you meet online for the first time — block/ignore messages from strangers.
• Know that people can pretend to be anything/anyone online. Images can be altered or stolen.
• Be suspicious if you meet someone on one app and they ask you to move to a different platform.
• Know and assume that any content you create online — texts, photos/images or videos — will be made public, permanently. Nothing “disappears” online, and once sent you have no control over where it goes.
• Be willing to ask for help.
Advice for Adults :
• Maintain active engagement with your children. Encourage an open and honest conversation about online activity and possible victimization.
• Place limits on internet use.
• Consider shutting down Wi-Fi during overnight hours.
• Review settings on social media and ensure they are set at the strictest level possible.
• Spot check phones and other devices.
• Know what apps are being used.
• Know who is communicating with your child.
• Be aware of what is being downloaded.
• Know passwords to electronic devices.
If you feel you may have been a victim, or have seen something online you believe may be illegal, report it immediately by calling your local police department or contacting the FBI’s Richmond office at 804-261-1044, the FBI Tip-Line at 1-800-225-5324 or visit the FBI Online Tipline at https://tips.fbi.gov.
There are also more online resources available at fbi.gov/about/community-outreach/safe-online-surfing-sos-program and sos.fbi.gov/en/.